Group honors Tatum for preservation work

The National Society of the United States Daughters of 1812 recently presented Kay Brakefield Tatum with the Historian Award.

The society, U.S.D. 1812, acknowledged Tatum's work for historical preservation, according to a news release. State Historian DeeLois Lawrence of Pine Bluff submitted Tatum's name for the national award.

"The award is to honor someone who has shown outstanding efforts in American history related activities or studies," Lawrence said. "Among Tatum's accomplishments include marking and dedicating the graves of veterans buried in Arkansas who served in the War of 1812. These graves include 17 who are buried at Mount Holly Cemetery in Little Rock."

Tatum received a certificate and an official pin. Tatum is one of only three Arkansans who have received the award, a news release read. U.S.D. 1812 has chapters in Texarkana, Little Rock, Pine Bluff and Bella Vista.

She obtained permission from the Arkansas Secretary of State Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission to add 634 names of veterans to the War of 1812 Memorial Fountain.

"This was during a time when monuments were being attacked and was a sensitive issue to be avoided by politicians," the release states. "Many of the veterans' graves have not been located and probably never will. It is the largest listing of War of 1812 Veterans in the United States and the largest listing of veterans of any war listed in Arkansas with a total of 693 listed."

Tatum's perseverance also was evident after she worked six years for legislation that would protect Arkansas monuments; recently, Senate Bill 553 was approved, according to the release.

The bill defines a historical monument as "a statue, memorial, gravestone plate, plaque or historical flag display that is on public property and was installed, erected for or named or dedicated in honor of a historical person, event, public service organization, firefighter, police officer, military organization or military unit. The bill also says the monument must either be listed on the National Register of Historic Places or be in a veterans' cemetery."

Tatum has held positions in many organizations whose objectives are historical preservation. She was U.S.D. 1812 state president while also serving as the Pine Bluff chapter president.

Details: state President Jerrie Townsend at jerriet51@icloud.com.