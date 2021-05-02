Group's event to feature 'Idol' contestant

Arkansas native and "American Idol" contestant Ryan Harmon will highlight the Southeast Arkansas Concert Association's upcoming stakeholders meeting.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Monticello Coffee Co. Participants can meet members of the association's board of directors and get a special sneak preview of plans for the 2021-22 season of performances.

Harmon, a 25-year-old from Lamar, will perform live at the stakeholders meeting and at area schools as part of the SMARTs program during the week, according to a news release.

He "became an instant internet hit after his performance of his original song 'I Knew This Would Happen,' during an audition for season 18 of ABC's American Idol in March 2020," according to the release.

"Harmon's latest album 'Country Fried' features a new, acoustic version of 'I Knew This Would Happen,' along with the band version of the song that was released as a single in February 2020. The song has reached over a half-million downloads and streams, while Harmon has received coverage in major outlets such as Billboard and USA Today, highlighting his musical style, humor and personality," the release states.

Songs on the album tell stories. "Country Fried" is about his memories of his grandparents' small town and farm. "Where it All Began" is a nostalgic look at the venues and crowds where Harmon paid his dues. "My Cross to Bear" and "Down to the River" explore Harmon's struggles over past mistakes and the road to redemption. The self-explanatory "My Grandpa" features instrumentation by country and bluegrass musician Tim Crouch.

"It doesn't matter if it's a love song, a sad song, a funny song, etc. Life throws all of those different emotions at us," Harmon said. "As long as people can relate to it and enjoy it, I feel like I've done my job."