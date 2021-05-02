Happy birthday (May 2): Your love-hate relationship with self-regulation is about to change into all love. You'll get into the swing of treating yourself so sweetly and nudging, nay, seducing yourself into the habits that give you the life and look you want. You'll leverage social vibes skillfully; relationships lend a leg up in the professional world and vice versa.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The relationship in which each person contributes to his or her own brand of marvelousness will produce a combined power that culminates in a pinata-esque explosion. Sweetness scatters everywhere.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It appears that someone took a big leap forward, when, in fact, this was just a series of small but consistent steps over time — doable for anyone with the tenacity. You are most certainly in the category.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): If you think you've experienced the full range of human emotion, don't worry — there's much more deliciousness to come. You won't have to seek it, but moving deeper into areas you already enjoy will hasten your destiny.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your standards are high, and you give with great mindfulness. Unless and until you get the feeling that you're adding something to the project that your group would not have otherwise, you will not be satisfied.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Once your heart sets a quest in motion, it's pretty difficult to stop the search. However, since things often show up when you're not looking for them, you'll benefit from a break and a distraction.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You're open to the magical, wonderful happenings, but you're also aware of the stomach-churning risks involved. One won't happen without the other, and most likely, the risk comes first.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Anger won't stay with you long. It can't. It's too destructive to carry around. It's a bomb you have to either throw or diffuse. The way to turn it off is to honestly ask yourself, "What has been lost?"

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Thoughts are the seeds of a reality that's as solid as the building you're in. Someone thought, "There should be a building here," and now there is. There's a thought you've had lately that someone will one day stand inside.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You get to make the rules of this game. Whatever you want from the others, give it to whatever degree you are able. You'll get the ball rolling with your example.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Can a person cultivate more compassion, or is it mysteriously bestowed in fixed amounts that he or she can tap into and use or not use? Whatever the nature, your compassion will be fully activated today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Competition isn't a good use of your energy today. Even competing with yourself is pointless — not a fair game, since you're never the same person two days in a row. Show up and do your best and you've already won.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your internal environment is worth addressing, since it's the temperature and lighting scheme you live in all day. Give intentional thought to what would make you feel more comfortable.

PLANETS PORTEND PERSON FROM PORLOCK

While composing, in a dreamlike state, the poem “Kubla Khan,” Samuel Taylor Coleridge was interrupted by a “person from Porlock” and subsequently unable to recall the rest of his vision. Don’t let your great work befall such a circumstance. Erect barriers against intrusion of the profound creativity currently implied by Mercury and Pluto.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

People cannot talk themselves into happiness, and people who demand smiles from others are unlikely to get real ones. Why? Because feelings speak their own language, a tongue as complex and nuanced as it is raw and verbless. Even those who exist inside a feeling state are often at a loss as to the particulars of its communication, let alone how to recreate it. Even though emotions seem to defy spoken command, they are not impossible to conjure.

In these Taurus sun times, there’s an echo throughout the cosmos of the Taurean phrase “I have” and an accompanying misconception that possessions are the key to emotional satisfaction. The theory has remarkable resilience. No matter how many times it’s disproved, the desire to acquire never seems to abate. But at least our quest to own things tunes us in to our senses and gives us an appreciation for the material world that often ends up aiding our journey to a feeling.

The Taurus vibes are activated in a variety of ways this week, including Tuesday’s new moon in Taurus. The cosmic reminder: While owning things, claiming people or chasing the material cannot create an emotion, the quest makes us aware of how we join the moment. Appreciation, wonder, criticism, frustration, joy and other feelings are conjured not by life but by our choice of response to life.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Taurus is the sign of the bull, powerful, strong and deliberate, qualities quite obviously embodied by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, whose bodybuilder physique shows his hard work, discipline and the natural strength he came in with. Natal Venus, Mars and Saturn are all stationed in witty Gemini, lending a versatility and wit that has contributed to genre-defying superstardom.