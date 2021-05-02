Incorporations

Benton County
Untamed Creations LLC, Joshua John Cunningham, 3103 S.W. Warberry Ave., Bentonville
Cak Clothing Boutique LLC, Lanika Latera Clayton, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Williams Trusted Cargo LLC, Marquis R. Williams, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
CSWS Solutions LLC, Raechel Lott, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Wagenblast LLC, Pricilla Porter, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Freedom & Frenzy LLC, Erin Elizabeth Foerster, 13 Birsay Circle, Bella Vista
Moving Forward Estate Sales & More LLC, Jackelyn Kay Harris, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Snapback Consulting LLC, Meagan Head, 5300 Promontory Court, Rogers
Benton County Development LLC, Anthony W. Noblin, 9933 Buckskin Circle, Rogers
Bright Eyes Vision Care Professional Corp., Jacob Dufour, 900 S. 52nd St., Suite 102, Rogers
Keish Koy Entertainment LLC, Keishon Christopher Hicks, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Rescue Roofing LLC, Ricardo Suarez, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
JNS Trucking LLC, John Drevdahl, 6301 S.W. Chalkstone Road, Bentonville
Green Creek Appraisal Inc., Jason L. Rawlings, 700 N.E. Green Creek Road, Bentonville
Evolv3 Consulting LLC, Onika T. Williams, 401 N. Eighth St., No. 1656, Rogers
Edified Properties LLC, Matthew Gifford, 123 12 W. Elm St., Rogers
Molue-Chic LLC, Stefanie Wilson, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Arch & Axe LLC, Heather D. Lanker, 210 N. College St., Siloam Springs
Entegrity Solar 2021 LLC, Michael Parker, 3301 N. Second St., Rogers
TKC Collections LLC, Kendra Dillard, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Intrepid Worldwide Entertainment LLC, Tony Worsham, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Mjpaperco LLC, Molly Jean Johns, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Red Cycle Enterprises LLC, William E. McCollum, 201 N. 36th St., Rogers
Daww Properties LLC, Jenna R. Fogleman, 224 S. Second St., Rogers
Haus Walnofer LLC, Kristen Walnofer, 1620 N.E. Chapel Hill Drive, Bentonville
Entegrity Solar Bradford SD LLC, Michael Parker, 3301 N. Second St., Rogers
Entegrity Solar Clarendon SD LLC, Michael Parker, 3301 N. Second St., Rogers
Entegrity Solar Monroe Co. LLC, Michael Parker, 3301 N. Second St., Rogers
Audrey Bailey LLC, Audrey Bailey, 1103 Taylor Lane, Pea Ridge
Entegrity Solar Crossett SD LLC, Michael Parker, 3301 N. Second St., Rogers
KNSE LLC, Bill Watkins, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers
Mark's Home Inspection LLC, Mark Allen Rundel, 23 Croston Lane, Bella Vista
Entegrity Solar Clarendon LLC, Michael Parker, 3301 N. Second St., Rogers
Sign Dreamers Of NW Arkansas LLC, Molly Morgan, 6928 W. Altamonte Drive, Rogers
SBL Holdings LLC, Blakelea Leach, 4202 S.W. Hollyhock St., Bentonville
Exo Dental PLLC, Jacob Smith, 4307 S. Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 108, Rogers
Turtlebuggy Transit Inc., Jasmine Fields, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Xtreme Wave Watersports LLC, Kyra Bass, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Holiday Transportation LLC, Tamia Holiday, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
CK Property Management LLC, Shelley A. Knight, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Seller Select Group LLC, Joshua Meister, 614 N. Second St., Suite B, Rogers
Empire Boutique LLC, Casie Janay Wiggins, 3004 N. 15th Place, Rogers
Southern Glass Slippers LLC, Alesia Denise Allen, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Karosha Entertainment LLC, Michael Shane Sturdivant, 1730 W. Broadway Place, Rogers
1935 W Stone LLC, Adesua Wejinya, 27 W. Nottingham Lane, Rogers
Magnolia Park POA Inc., Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
Elizabeth Welborn Holdings LLC, Elizabeth L. Welborn, 6409 S. 37th St., Rogers
Pro Excavation Inc., Tom Vega, 16245 Fairmount Road, Siloam Springs
Hall Construction & Development LLC, Lynsie Madden, 507 Evergreen Circle, Lowell
Valle's Flooring Inc., Elmer A. Valle, 1011 N. 30th St., Rogers
Fulcher Enterprises LLC, Linwood Fulcher, 114 Birch St., Centerton
Bahama Point Golden Logistics LLC, Robert Jonathan Hamburg, 5803 S.W. Crozier Circle, No. 301, Bentonville
Ozark Hills Home Renovations & More LLC, Mike Trotter, 1238 Lane Drive, Pea Ridge
Ryan Crawley Golf LLC, Ryan Joseph Crawley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Pirates Of HR LLC, Keith Lamar Larey, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Bentonville Spring Massage LLC, Daoqin Liu, 100 S.W. 14th St., Suite 14, Bentonville
Morgan & Reilmann Enterprises LLC, Joshua Morgan, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Heartland Park LLC, Matthew D. Mitchell, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
Long's Custom Flooring Inc., Christopher Long, 2848 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista
Deck Brothers Construction LLC, Jeremy Schopper, 407 N. Nelson Ave., Gentry
Focused Facilitation LLC, Alan Burdette Richardson, 3 Woburn Lane, Bella Vista
1003 North Main Street LLC, Timothy Craig Zediker, 1308 Spring St., Bentonville
J. Kyle Investments LLC, Jason Kyle Oberlag, 2300 S.W. Preston Park Ave., Bentonville
Paladin Park Curios & Baubles LLC, Mark Alan Giaudrone, 1001 Charles St., Pea Ridge
Midnight Stanley LLC, Elise Coffelt, 501 Prairie St., Lowell
Magnolia Trail LLC, Gary Larson, 62 Swanage Drive, Bella Vista
Legend Rock Outdoor Co. LLC, John Colliver, 279 Township Drive, Centerton
Griffin's Luxury Coach Rental LLC, Michele Lena Ward, 4101 W. Huntington Drive, No. 5207, Rogers
JR's Lawn Service LLC, Jose Rosado, 1653 Rosewood Lane, Siloam Springs
Sri Seetha Rama Investments LLC, Sujatha Panabakam, 2914 N. 14th Court, Rogers
Abella Properties LLC, Ashley Thrasher Bell, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Oxbow Guide Service LLC, Kent Bradley Williams, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Noelle's Kollection LLC, Tamya Somone Goodwin, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
RETC LLC, Teresa J. Clark, 23753 MM Road, Sulphur Springs
Changing Needs LLC, Donald Lewis Jackson, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
TLS Janitorial Services LLC, Barbara Ann Solee, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Puckett Risk Services LLC, Wesley Puckett, 10 Argyll Circle, Bella Vista
Courtesy Fulfillment Service LLC, Tom Seaton, 1448 W. Olive St., Rogers
E'specialties LLC, Eddie Hughes Jr., 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Market District II LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
Hilltop Homestead LLC, Riley Anderson, 14400 Mariano Road, Bentonville
CGK Constructions LLC, Vipin Krishna Chengari, 1421 Tuscany Drive, Centerton
Evolution Real Estate LLC, Reginald Brasfield, 1361 Westwood Circle, Cave Springs
SS Realtors LLC, Sakthivel Balachandran, 2901 S.W. Briar Creek Ave., Bentonville
Carroll County
TK Motor Cars LLC, Lauren Valloni, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
E-Z Motors LLC, David Hall, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Fine Art Eureka LLC, Diana L. Harvey, 312 Carroll 309, Eureka Springs
Bay View Autos LLC, Lorenzo King, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Fellowship 150 Bible Church Of Carroll County, Dwight Crowley, 654 Carroll 835, Green Forest
Food Flyers LLC, Anna Leah Summers, 1921 Carroll 504, Berryville
Nance Farms LLC, Reyburn Lee Nance Jr., 1710 Arkansas 103 North, Green Forest
J&A Pets LLC, Adela Morfin, 657 Arkansas 221 North, Berryville
Madison County
All Trades Solutions LLC, Elizabeth Alvina Soto, 103 S. Gastill St., Huntsville
Arkansas Chimney Tec LLC, Logan Roddy, 1659 Madison 6601, Huntsville
Washington County
Rosedale Holdings LLC, Brian Moore, 1207 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale
Kreativesoundz Studio LLC, Jermaine Delph, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Ez Living Residential Homes LLC, Eric Zuniga, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Cash & Close Fast LLC, Gregory Kladis, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Quad Styles LLC, Karisha Grisby, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Valley Bros Realty LLC, Jeremy Waltrip, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Frank Lofton Clothing LLC, Tyrone Bowman, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Tmack Leasing LLC, Tiera MacKintosh, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Elderberry Creek LLC, Latisha Vallone, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Kipton Abby LLC, David Lopez, 1 E. Center St., Suite 330, Fayetteville
Pure Graded X LLC, Clayton Eason, 4403 S. Thompson St., Suite 1, Springdale
Buffington Barron LLC, Clayton C. Carlton, 2826 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville
Toner Basics LLC, Eric A. Lee, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
B&S Subcontracting LLC, Stephanie Pyburn, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Angels With Big Heart's LLC, Theresa Huckabee, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Artlover Collections LLC, Alex Garcia, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Jlr Ventures LLC, Jason Reynolds, 5600 E. Saint Candridge Drive, Fayetteville
Administration Auto Sales Inc., Wendell Frazier, 109 Spring St., Suite 10, Springdale
Diamond Beauty Salon LLC, Maria D. Rios, 776 E. Robinson Ave., Suite A, Springdale
3887 College Fund LLC, Jordan Jeter, 2949 N. Point Circle, Suite 2, Fayetteville
KMS CAR WHS LLC, Rob Kimbel, 1936 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1, Fayetteville
Mobile Cold Spot LLC, Don Vlastuin, 2901 Chapman Ave., Springdale
KGMC Inc., Kelsie McLeod, 1715 E. Cortland St., Fayetteville
Prime Property Management LLC, Scott F. Blair, 2719 N. Drake St., Fayetteville
B&K Mechanical LLC, Matthew Kyle, 550 Wayne Villines Road, Prairie Grove
Champions Special Ministries, Bradley Aaron Hockaday, 339 N. Amethyst Court, Apt. 2, Fayetteville
Beard Man's Sauces LLC, Johnathan Enrico, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Kabrei Kilgore Photo LLC, Kabrei Kilgore, 1607 Stone St., Springdale
Wolf Salvage & Property Clean Up LLC, Ronald Drent, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Larios Construction LLC, Mario De Jesus Larios, 1624B Tucson Loop, Springdale
SMR Wholesale LLC, Rachel Mitchell, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Satsang LLC, Stephani Brady Jungmeyer, 138 S. Kestrel Drive, Fayetteville
Cesh LLC, Peter G. Estes III, 2878 Charleston Crossing, Fayetteville
Pressure For Hire Power Washing LLC, Rico Edmonson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
SHCM Services LLC, Scott Ryan Hachmann, 2705 Jennifer Lane, Fayetteville
Griffiths Handy Service LLC, Wayne Griffith, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Sixteen Eaton Circle LLC, Timothy McCarley, 3775 E. Lexus Drive, Springdale
Weirdough's Pizza Truck LLC, Kate Dodson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
JD Riggins Family Holdings LLC, Larry McCredy, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale
NWA Neuro Services LLC, Adam Keeley, 12982 Zeigler Drive, Springdale
GMS Esports Enterprises LLC, Elizabeth Finocchi, 26 E. Meadow St., Suite 12, Fayetteville
Cherrybark Capital LLC, Alex Miller, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale
Eames Investments LLC, Alex Miller, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale
Leigh's Work Of Arts LLC, Meleighsa Williams, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Fast Money Records LLC, Broderick Burnett, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
El Escondite LLC, Karim Almodovar, 503 Holcomb St., Suite B, Springdale
3 0 ATV UTV Performance LLC, Brandon Keith Billingsley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Summit Roofing NEA LLC, Douglas Greenhaw, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Prissy Pam's Waist Beads LLC, Pamela Dixon, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Acretrader 163 LLC, Elise Alexander, 112 W. Center St., Suite 600, Fayetteville
The Hook Up Guide Service LLC, Shannon Mitchell Caple, 4434 W. Beaver Lane, Fayetteville
Kustom Habitz LLC, William Scott, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
MGM Kitchen & Bath LLC, Daniel L. Ingram, 208 W. Main St., Suite A, Farmington
The Mundane Moments LLC, Allyson Reid, 18383 Phelps Circle, Fayetteville
Station Creations & Boutique By S Nation LLC, Stacy Michelle Nation, 1421 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville
Boogie Entertainment LLC, Robert Forrest, 130A Drew Place, Springdale
Fix Your Credit Budget LLC, Carmen Brown, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Roadstar Trucking LLC, Angel Fabre Toro, 2008 Kim Ave., Apt. D, Springdale
Travel Smart With Kaylyn LLC, Kaylyn Busch, 282 Wedgeview Drive, Farmington
Chill Out LLC, Marcus Thompson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Salley Lawn Care LLC, James Salley, 1711 E. Fifth St., Fayetteville
Phoenix Empire LLC, Sherry Bell, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
OPM Enterprises LLC, James Shaw, 8700 Crest Lane, Springdale
Jensen & Jensen Jkrmd LLC, Hope Tyler, 18959 Harmon Road, Fayetteville
LL Property Management LLC, Lauren Lowery, 2998 N. Rom Orchard Road, Fayetteville
CTC Real Estate LLC, Patricia Reyes, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
RJ Tire Service LLC, Willie Wright, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Roen Capital Holdings LLC, James Brown, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Breezy Bella Beauty LLC, Brittany Elyse Arvie, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Birchfield Enterprises LLC, Adam Birchfield, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Mountain Treasure Pizza Co. LLC, Bryan West, 930 White Oak St., Elkins
22nd Element Clothing & Accessories LLC, Bruce Davis, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
5 Star Liquidation Inc., Tatiana G. Bennett, 5959 W. Kennedy Drive, Fayetteville
KC Carriers LLC, Kenyatta Cotton, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Reese Exteriors LLC, Jacob Reese, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
In Keryns Hands LLC, Keryn Lebron, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Mountaintop Development Inc., Kevin D. Doffin, 1903 Melissa Lane, Springdale
NWA Mom Collective LLC, Elizabeth Fernandez, 249 E. Cleburn St., Fayetteville
Luv&Care Transport LLC, Crystal Acklin, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
My Urban Nest Properties & Design, LLC, Catherine Ann Mouton, 15456 Goshen Tuttle Road, Elkins
Mighty Lawn Brothers LLC, Darren King, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Blessin Improvements LLC, Oscar Lee, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Baugh Tarver Counseling Services LLC, Tracy Harris Brashears, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Davis & Cole Realty LLC, Latoya Davis, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Timeless And Trends LLC, Jessica Smith, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Trap's LLC, Travis Bell, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
VJM's Christian Apparel & More LLC, Vera McJoy, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
The Twin's Concrete Construction LLC, Anastacio Delgado, 1678 N. Double Springs Road, Fayetteville
Aenemmaan Inc., Anlur Pedro, 2104 Camino Real St., Springdale
RMSG Inc., Wendy Moke, 2257 Old Wire Road, Suite 1, Springdale
Woodhall Estates LLC, Hunter Ryan Woodhall, 2326 N. Freshwater Ave., Fayetteville
Savage Sales LLC, Sabrina Wyers, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
C&C Remodeling & Repair LLC, Colton Jester, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Leborne Development, Elizabeth Scott Lechuga, 501 N. Main St., Springdale
Chert Rock Farms LLC, Michael Cox, 24185 Mill Road, Summers
Click Source Solutions LLC, Brice Morgan, 2120 N. Sheridan Ave., Fayetteville
Racecar Graveyard LLC, Julio Cruz Martinez, 575 Ball St., Springdale
Rey's Lawn NWA LLC, Mike Walker, 1860 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Doorlick LLC, Jackey Lanier, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
M&T Finders LLC, Michael Money, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Aha Studios Inc., Lovette Dobson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Federal Polytechnic Ede Alumni Association-North America Chapter, Adeolu Anwojue, 4001 Ridgeton St., Springdale
Tomahawk Sourcing LLC, Kenneth Galloway, 1282 Edinburgh Loop, Springdale
Cornerstone Enterprises LLC, Brad Keener, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Karamela Kandy LLC, Deona Williams, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Do It Ourselves LLC, Darius Bonds, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Garcia Management Too LLC, Deana Garcia, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
L.D. Electric LLC, James Dee Sexton, 5415 Wheeler Road, Fayetteville
Saficare LLC, Amy M. Wilbourn, 4375 N. Vantage Drive, Suite 405, Fayetteville
Red Bell Farms LLC, David Erstine, 4403 S. Thompson St, Suite 1, Springdale
Whispering Springs Land Development LLC, Macy Brooks, 21062 U.S. 412 East, Springdale
Conservative Care Management Co. LLC, Luke Moffitt, 4001 Wagon Wheel Road, Springdale
Milrod Developments LLC, Milton Rodriguez, 2683 N. Club Drive, Apt. 01, Fayetteville
BMB Creations LLC, Tina Littleton, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Rika Unique Styles & Things LLC, Cherika Johnson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Zana Family Services LLC, Michelle Hill, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
B&T Home Improvement LLC, Ryan Brown, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Maa Cold Brew LLC, Seth Haines, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale
Tom Stover Construction LLC, Thomas Stover, 585 N. Double Springs Road, Farmington
Gauge J Inc., Gauge William Jorgenson, 513 Frisco Loop, Winslow
Soft Sixteen Investments LLC, Michael Cox, 24185 Mill Road, Summers
H&L Allen LLC, Lasea S. Allen, 2456 N. Southwick Drive, Fayetteville
LJL LLC, Elizabeth Page, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Marval J's Lawn LLC, Maria Garcia, 3326 Barnevelder Cove, Springdale
Happily Ever Ables LLC, Cathleen Ables, 479 Brooke St., Springdale
Freights Future & Logistics LLC, Constance Thomas-Johnson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville.