Incorporations

Benton County

Untamed Creations LLC, Joshua John Cunningham, 3103 S.W. Warberry Ave., Bentonville

Cak Clothing Boutique LLC, Lanika Latera Clayton, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Williams Trusted Cargo LLC, Marquis R. Williams, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

CSWS Solutions LLC, Raechel Lott, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Wagenblast LLC, Pricilla Porter, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Freedom & Frenzy LLC, Erin Elizabeth Foerster, 13 Birsay Circle, Bella Vista

Moving Forward Estate Sales & More LLC, Jackelyn Kay Harris, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Snapback Consulting LLC, Meagan Head, 5300 Promontory Court, Rogers

Benton County Development LLC, Anthony W. Noblin, 9933 Buckskin Circle, Rogers

Bright Eyes Vision Care Professional Corp., Jacob Dufour, 900 S. 52nd St., Suite 102, Rogers

Keish Koy Entertainment LLC, Keishon Christopher Hicks, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Rescue Roofing LLC, Ricardo Suarez, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

JNS Trucking LLC, John Drevdahl, 6301 S.W. Chalkstone Road, Bentonville

Green Creek Appraisal Inc., Jason L. Rawlings, 700 N.E. Green Creek Road, Bentonville

Evolv3 Consulting LLC, Onika T. Williams, 401 N. Eighth St., No. 1656, Rogers

Edified Properties LLC, Matthew Gifford, 123 12 W. Elm St., Rogers

Molue-Chic LLC, Stefanie Wilson, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Arch & Axe LLC, Heather D. Lanker, 210 N. College St., Siloam Springs

Entegrity Solar 2021 LLC, Michael Parker, 3301 N. Second St., Rogers

TKC Collections LLC, Kendra Dillard, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Intrepid Worldwide Entertainment LLC, Tony Worsham, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Mjpaperco LLC, Molly Jean Johns, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Red Cycle Enterprises LLC, William E. McCollum, 201 N. 36th St., Rogers

Daww Properties LLC, Jenna R. Fogleman, 224 S. Second St., Rogers

Haus Walnofer LLC, Kristen Walnofer, 1620 N.E. Chapel Hill Drive, Bentonville

Entegrity Solar Bradford SD LLC, Michael Parker, 3301 N. Second St., Rogers

Entegrity Solar Clarendon SD LLC, Michael Parker, 3301 N. Second St., Rogers

Entegrity Solar Monroe Co. LLC, Michael Parker, 3301 N. Second St., Rogers

Audrey Bailey LLC, Audrey Bailey, 1103 Taylor Lane, Pea Ridge

Entegrity Solar Crossett SD LLC, Michael Parker, 3301 N. Second St., Rogers

KNSE LLC, Bill Watkins, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers

Mark's Home Inspection LLC, Mark Allen Rundel, 23 Croston Lane, Bella Vista

Entegrity Solar Clarendon LLC, Michael Parker, 3301 N. Second St., Rogers

Sign Dreamers Of NW Arkansas LLC, Molly Morgan, 6928 W. Altamonte Drive, Rogers

SBL Holdings LLC, Blakelea Leach, 4202 S.W. Hollyhock St., Bentonville

Exo Dental PLLC, Jacob Smith, 4307 S. Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 108, Rogers

Turtlebuggy Transit Inc., Jasmine Fields, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Xtreme Wave Watersports LLC, Kyra Bass, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Holiday Transportation LLC, Tamia Holiday, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

CK Property Management LLC, Shelley A. Knight, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Seller Select Group LLC, Joshua Meister, 614 N. Second St., Suite B, Rogers

Empire Boutique LLC, Casie Janay Wiggins, 3004 N. 15th Place, Rogers

Southern Glass Slippers LLC, Alesia Denise Allen, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Karosha Entertainment LLC, Michael Shane Sturdivant, 1730 W. Broadway Place, Rogers

1935 W Stone LLC, Adesua Wejinya, 27 W. Nottingham Lane, Rogers

Magnolia Park POA Inc., Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

Elizabeth Welborn Holdings LLC, Elizabeth L. Welborn, 6409 S. 37th St., Rogers

Pro Excavation Inc., Tom Vega, 16245 Fairmount Road, Siloam Springs

Hall Construction & Development LLC, Lynsie Madden, 507 Evergreen Circle, Lowell

Valle's Flooring Inc., Elmer A. Valle, 1011 N. 30th St., Rogers

Fulcher Enterprises LLC, Linwood Fulcher, 114 Birch St., Centerton

Bahama Point Golden Logistics LLC, Robert Jonathan Hamburg, 5803 S.W. Crozier Circle, No. 301, Bentonville

Ozark Hills Home Renovations & More LLC, Mike Trotter, 1238 Lane Drive, Pea Ridge

Ryan Crawley Golf LLC, Ryan Joseph Crawley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Pirates Of HR LLC, Keith Lamar Larey, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Bentonville Spring Massage LLC, Daoqin Liu, 100 S.W. 14th St., Suite 14, Bentonville

Morgan & Reilmann Enterprises LLC, Joshua Morgan, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Heartland Park LLC, Matthew D. Mitchell, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

Long's Custom Flooring Inc., Christopher Long, 2848 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista

Deck Brothers Construction LLC, Jeremy Schopper, 407 N. Nelson Ave., Gentry

Focused Facilitation LLC, Alan Burdette Richardson, 3 Woburn Lane, Bella Vista

1003 North Main Street LLC, Timothy Craig Zediker, 1308 Spring St., Bentonville

J. Kyle Investments LLC, Jason Kyle Oberlag, 2300 S.W. Preston Park Ave., Bentonville

Paladin Park Curios & Baubles LLC, Mark Alan Giaudrone, 1001 Charles St., Pea Ridge

Midnight Stanley LLC, Elise Coffelt, 501 Prairie St., Lowell

Magnolia Trail LLC, Gary Larson, 62 Swanage Drive, Bella Vista

Legend Rock Outdoor Co. LLC, John Colliver, 279 Township Drive, Centerton

Griffin's Luxury Coach Rental LLC, Michele Lena Ward, 4101 W. Huntington Drive, No. 5207, Rogers

JR's Lawn Service LLC, Jose Rosado, 1653 Rosewood Lane, Siloam Springs

Sri Seetha Rama Investments LLC, Sujatha Panabakam, 2914 N. 14th Court, Rogers

Abella Properties LLC, Ashley Thrasher Bell, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Oxbow Guide Service LLC, Kent Bradley Williams, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Noelle's Kollection LLC, Tamya Somone Goodwin, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

RETC LLC, Teresa J. Clark, 23753 MM Road, Sulphur Springs

Changing Needs LLC, Donald Lewis Jackson, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

TLS Janitorial Services LLC, Barbara Ann Solee, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Puckett Risk Services LLC, Wesley Puckett, 10 Argyll Circle, Bella Vista

Courtesy Fulfillment Service LLC, Tom Seaton, 1448 W. Olive St., Rogers

E'specialties LLC, Eddie Hughes Jr., 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Market District II LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

Hilltop Homestead LLC, Riley Anderson, 14400 Mariano Road, Bentonville

CGK Constructions LLC, Vipin Krishna Chengari, 1421 Tuscany Drive, Centerton

Evolution Real Estate LLC, Reginald Brasfield, 1361 Westwood Circle, Cave Springs

SS Realtors LLC, Sakthivel Balachandran, 2901 S.W. Briar Creek Ave., Bentonville

Carroll County

TK Motor Cars LLC, Lauren Valloni, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

E-Z Motors LLC, David Hall, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Fine Art Eureka LLC, Diana L. Harvey, 312 Carroll 309, Eureka Springs

Bay View Autos LLC, Lorenzo King, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Fellowship 150 Bible Church Of Carroll County, Dwight Crowley, 654 Carroll 835, Green Forest

Food Flyers LLC, Anna Leah Summers, 1921 Carroll 504, Berryville

Nance Farms LLC, Reyburn Lee Nance Jr., 1710 Arkansas 103 North, Green Forest

J&A Pets LLC, Adela Morfin, 657 Arkansas 221 North, Berryville

Madison County

All Trades Solutions LLC, Elizabeth Alvina Soto, 103 S. Gastill St., Huntsville

Arkansas Chimney Tec LLC, Logan Roddy, 1659 Madison 6601, Huntsville

Washington County

Rosedale Holdings LLC, Brian Moore, 1207 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Kreativesoundz Studio LLC, Jermaine Delph, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Ez Living Residential Homes LLC, Eric Zuniga, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Cash & Close Fast LLC, Gregory Kladis, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Quad Styles LLC, Karisha Grisby, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Valley Bros Realty LLC, Jeremy Waltrip, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Frank Lofton Clothing LLC, Tyrone Bowman, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Tmack Leasing LLC, Tiera MacKintosh, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Elderberry Creek LLC, Latisha Vallone, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Kipton Abby LLC, David Lopez, 1 E. Center St., Suite 330, Fayetteville

Pure Graded X LLC, Clayton Eason, 4403 S. Thompson St., Suite 1, Springdale

Buffington Barron LLC, Clayton C. Carlton, 2826 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Toner Basics LLC, Eric A. Lee, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

B&S Subcontracting LLC, Stephanie Pyburn, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Angels With Big Heart's LLC, Theresa Huckabee, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Artlover Collections LLC, Alex Garcia, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Jlr Ventures LLC, Jason Reynolds, 5600 E. Saint Candridge Drive, Fayetteville

Administration Auto Sales Inc., Wendell Frazier, 109 Spring St., Suite 10, Springdale

Diamond Beauty Salon LLC, Maria D. Rios, 776 E. Robinson Ave., Suite A, Springdale

3887 College Fund LLC, Jordan Jeter, 2949 N. Point Circle, Suite 2, Fayetteville

KMS CAR WHS LLC, Rob Kimbel, 1936 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Mobile Cold Spot LLC, Don Vlastuin, 2901 Chapman Ave., Springdale

KGMC Inc., Kelsie McLeod, 1715 E. Cortland St., Fayetteville

Prime Property Management LLC, Scott F. Blair, 2719 N. Drake St., Fayetteville

B&K Mechanical LLC, Matthew Kyle, 550 Wayne Villines Road, Prairie Grove

Champions Special Ministries, Bradley Aaron Hockaday, 339 N. Amethyst Court, Apt. 2, Fayetteville

Beard Man's Sauces LLC, Johnathan Enrico, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Kabrei Kilgore Photo LLC, Kabrei Kilgore, 1607 Stone St., Springdale

Wolf Salvage & Property Clean Up LLC, Ronald Drent, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Larios Construction LLC, Mario De Jesus Larios, 1624B Tucson Loop, Springdale

SMR Wholesale LLC, Rachel Mitchell, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Satsang LLC, Stephani Brady Jungmeyer, 138 S. Kestrel Drive, Fayetteville

Cesh LLC, Peter G. Estes III, 2878 Charleston Crossing, Fayetteville

Pressure For Hire Power Washing LLC, Rico Edmonson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

SHCM Services LLC, Scott Ryan Hachmann, 2705 Jennifer Lane, Fayetteville

Griffiths Handy Service LLC, Wayne Griffith, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Sixteen Eaton Circle LLC, Timothy McCarley, 3775 E. Lexus Drive, Springdale

Weirdough's Pizza Truck LLC, Kate Dodson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

JD Riggins Family Holdings LLC, Larry McCredy, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale

NWA Neuro Services LLC, Adam Keeley, 12982 Zeigler Drive, Springdale

GMS Esports Enterprises LLC, Elizabeth Finocchi, 26 E. Meadow St., Suite 12, Fayetteville

Cherrybark Capital LLC, Alex Miller, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale

Eames Investments LLC, Alex Miller, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale

Leigh's Work Of Arts LLC, Meleighsa Williams, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Fast Money Records LLC, Broderick Burnett, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

El Escondite LLC, Karim Almodovar, 503 Holcomb St., Suite B, Springdale

3 0 ATV UTV Performance LLC, Brandon Keith Billingsley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Summit Roofing NEA LLC, Douglas Greenhaw, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Prissy Pam's Waist Beads LLC, Pamela Dixon, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Acretrader 163 LLC, Elise Alexander, 112 W. Center St., Suite 600, Fayetteville

The Hook Up Guide Service LLC, Shannon Mitchell Caple, 4434 W. Beaver Lane, Fayetteville

Kustom Habitz LLC, William Scott, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

MGM Kitchen & Bath LLC, Daniel L. Ingram, 208 W. Main St., Suite A, Farmington

The Mundane Moments LLC, Allyson Reid, 18383 Phelps Circle, Fayetteville

Station Creations & Boutique By S Nation LLC, Stacy Michelle Nation, 1421 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville

Boogie Entertainment LLC, Robert Forrest, 130A Drew Place, Springdale

Fix Your Credit Budget LLC, Carmen Brown, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Roadstar Trucking LLC, Angel Fabre Toro, 2008 Kim Ave., Apt. D, Springdale

Travel Smart With Kaylyn LLC, Kaylyn Busch, 282 Wedgeview Drive, Farmington

Chill Out LLC, Marcus Thompson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Salley Lawn Care LLC, James Salley, 1711 E. Fifth St., Fayetteville

Phoenix Empire LLC, Sherry Bell, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

OPM Enterprises LLC, James Shaw, 8700 Crest Lane, Springdale

Jensen & Jensen Jkrmd LLC, Hope Tyler, 18959 Harmon Road, Fayetteville

LL Property Management LLC, Lauren Lowery, 2998 N. Rom Orchard Road, Fayetteville

CTC Real Estate LLC, Patricia Reyes, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

RJ Tire Service LLC, Willie Wright, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Roen Capital Holdings LLC, James Brown, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Breezy Bella Beauty LLC, Brittany Elyse Arvie, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Birchfield Enterprises LLC, Adam Birchfield, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Mountain Treasure Pizza Co. LLC, Bryan West, 930 White Oak St., Elkins

22nd Element Clothing & Accessories LLC, Bruce Davis, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

5 Star Liquidation Inc., Tatiana G. Bennett, 5959 W. Kennedy Drive, Fayetteville

KC Carriers LLC, Kenyatta Cotton, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Reese Exteriors LLC, Jacob Reese, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

In Keryns Hands LLC, Keryn Lebron, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Mountaintop Development Inc., Kevin D. Doffin, 1903 Melissa Lane, Springdale

NWA Mom Collective LLC, Elizabeth Fernandez, 249 E. Cleburn St., Fayetteville

Luv&Care Transport LLC, Crystal Acklin, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

My Urban Nest Properties & Design, LLC, Catherine Ann Mouton, 15456 Goshen Tuttle Road, Elkins

Mighty Lawn Brothers LLC, Darren King, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Blessin Improvements LLC, Oscar Lee, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Baugh Tarver Counseling Services LLC, Tracy Harris Brashears, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Davis & Cole Realty LLC, Latoya Davis, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Timeless And Trends LLC, Jessica Smith, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Trap's LLC, Travis Bell, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

VJM's Christian Apparel & More LLC, Vera McJoy, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

The Twin's Concrete Construction LLC, Anastacio Delgado, 1678 N. Double Springs Road, Fayetteville

Aenemmaan Inc., Anlur Pedro, 2104 Camino Real St., Springdale

RMSG Inc., Wendy Moke, 2257 Old Wire Road, Suite 1, Springdale

Woodhall Estates LLC, Hunter Ryan Woodhall, 2326 N. Freshwater Ave., Fayetteville

Savage Sales LLC, Sabrina Wyers, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

C&C Remodeling & Repair LLC, Colton Jester, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Leborne Development, Elizabeth Scott Lechuga, 501 N. Main St., Springdale

Chert Rock Farms LLC, Michael Cox, 24185 Mill Road, Summers

Click Source Solutions LLC, Brice Morgan, 2120 N. Sheridan Ave., Fayetteville

Racecar Graveyard LLC, Julio Cruz Martinez, 575 Ball St., Springdale

Rey's Lawn NWA LLC, Mike Walker, 1860 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Doorlick LLC, Jackey Lanier, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

M&T Finders LLC, Michael Money, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Aha Studios Inc., Lovette Dobson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Federal Polytechnic Ede Alumni Association-North America Chapter, Adeolu Anwojue, 4001 Ridgeton St., Springdale

Tomahawk Sourcing LLC, Kenneth Galloway, 1282 Edinburgh Loop, Springdale

Cornerstone Enterprises LLC, Brad Keener, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Karamela Kandy LLC, Deona Williams, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Do It Ourselves LLC, Darius Bonds, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Garcia Management Too LLC, Deana Garcia, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

L.D. Electric LLC, James Dee Sexton, 5415 Wheeler Road, Fayetteville

Saficare LLC, Amy M. Wilbourn, 4375 N. Vantage Drive, Suite 405, Fayetteville

Red Bell Farms LLC, David Erstine, 4403 S. Thompson St, Suite 1, Springdale

Whispering Springs Land Development LLC, Macy Brooks, 21062 U.S. 412 East, Springdale

Conservative Care Management Co. LLC, Luke Moffitt, 4001 Wagon Wheel Road, Springdale

Milrod Developments LLC, Milton Rodriguez, 2683 N. Club Drive, Apt. 01, Fayetteville

BMB Creations LLC, Tina Littleton, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Rika Unique Styles & Things LLC, Cherika Johnson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Zana Family Services LLC, Michelle Hill, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

B&T Home Improvement LLC, Ryan Brown, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Maa Cold Brew LLC, Seth Haines, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale

Tom Stover Construction LLC, Thomas Stover, 585 N. Double Springs Road, Farmington

Gauge J Inc., Gauge William Jorgenson, 513 Frisco Loop, Winslow

Soft Sixteen Investments LLC, Michael Cox, 24185 Mill Road, Summers

H&L Allen LLC, Lasea S. Allen, 2456 N. Southwick Drive, Fayetteville

LJL LLC, Elizabeth Page, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Marval J's Lawn LLC, Maria Garcia, 3326 Barnevelder Cove, Springdale

Happily Ever Ables LLC, Cathleen Ables, 479 Brooke St., Springdale

Freights Future & Logistics LLC, Constance Thomas-Johnson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville.