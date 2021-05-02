Information sought in woman's death

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the death of a southwest Arkansas woman.

Crystal Johnson, 40, of Wickes, a small Arkansas town in Polk County in the foothills of the Ouachita Mountains, was found dead at 3 a.m. on June 18 on Jasper Hollow Road, southwest of Tom, Okla.

Tom is 25 miles from Idabel, Okla., and 10 miles from Foreman in southwest Arkansas.

The McCurtain County, Okla., sheriff's office requested the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation's assistance after Johnson was found.

Anyone who was traveling in the area around the time of Johnson's death or anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation at (800) 522-8017 or by email to tips@osbi.ok.gov. Anyone who leaves a tip will remain anonymous.