It's early, but the Yankees are a mess

We hear the recurring cry "it's still early" -- and it is -- but that's not to say we didn't already learn a lot from April to form some definitive opinions. So here they are:

• This is the worst constructed Yankee team in memory.

As April turned into May and the jury still very much out on the two key starting pitching acquisitions, Cory Kluber and Jameson Taillon, the most disturbing issue with this Yankee team was the collective .216 team batting average in April and the fact that five of their semi-regulars -- Aaron Hicks, Brett Gardner, Gary Sanchez, Clint Frazier and Rougned Odor -- were all batting under .200. In the case of Gardner, who at 37 probably shouldn't have been re-signed, and Hicks, who looks like he's totally checked out, we're talking lost causes here. Right now the Yankees are getting zero production out of Frazier and Gardner in left field, and Hicks in center (who is nevertheless signed to a $10 million-a-year contract through the 2025).

General Manager Brian Cashman has been loath to give up on his guys despite what the critics say about them. That's why Sanchez has still been getting the bulk of the catching duties, Hicks started the year hitting in the No. 3 hole and Tyler Wade -- despite limited skills to begin with -- keeps re-surfacing as a jack of all trades, master of none who now can't even execute the little things like bunting. It's a bit of a mystery why Cashman traded Mike Tauchman, a left-handed bat with clearly more attributes than the aged Gardner, but the time is about at hand when the GM is going to have to swallow hard and make some tough decisions -- like releasing Gardner and getting the head-case Hicks out of New York. He also should be exploring trades for Frazier as his once-high value is diminishing by the day.

Still, as badly constructed as this heavily right-handed Yankee team is, the rest of the AL East teams are equally flawed and none of them seem capable -- at least right now -- of breaking away from the pack.

• Unsung Bob Melvin may be the best manager in baseball.

There's a reason Melvin has been the A's skipper for 10 years with nary a critical word from his boss Billy Beane: His teams consistently confound the naysayers, seemingly overachieving every year despite severe payroll restrictions and free agent defections. In his 10 years in Oakland, Melvin has finished first in the AL West three times and second three times. This year is no different.

After losing his best player, Marcus Semien, and his dominant closer, Liam Hendriks, through free agency last winter, Melvin's A's got off to an 0-6 start, then reeled off 13 wins in a row and left April perched in first place. This, despite the fact that Semien's replacement at shortstop, Elvis Andrus, hit .159 with four RBI in April and their other best player, Matt Chapman, hit .184 with 35 strikeouts and only 16 hits.

• Colorado's Dick Monfort is most incompetent owner in baseball.

Last week, Monfort finally got around to firing Jeff Bridich, who had only been one of the worst general managers the game has known in recent years. During his reign of error, Bridich spent $175 million on free agent busts Jake McGee, Bryan Shaw, Wade Davis, Ian Desmond, and Daniel Murphy -- at the same time he allowed fan favorite DJ LeMahieu to sign with Yankees -- without even a counter offer -- for two years/$24 million.

The final straw was Bridich signing Nolan Arenado to an eight year/$260 million extension and then getting into a public and ugly dispute with him over the direction of the team, resulting in the Rockies trading the disgruntled All-Star third baseman to the Cardinals last winter and throwing in $51 million to make it happen. Monfort gave full approval to all of these disastrous moves.

At the time of the highly unpopular Arenado deal, the embarrassed Monfort said: "I haven't thought about firing Jeff, but I have thought of firing myself." No doubt Rockie fans wish he would. In the 16 years of primary ownership of Dick Monfort and his brother Charlie, the Rockies have had 10 losing seasons, only four postseason appearances and one World Series in which they were swept.