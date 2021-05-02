Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for the week of May 2, 2021

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded, according to the Jefferson County Clerk's office:

Larry Jerome McCoy, 56, and Kimberly D. Pridgeon, 53, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 23.

Jeffery Wayne Murdock, 36, and Brianna Pauline Bennett, 31, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 26.

LaQuinten Obrian Moore, 34, and Shalanda L. Ferrell, 31, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 26.

Kenneth Lain Hudgins, 51, of Pine Bluff, and Sonya J. Cloud, 40, of DeWitt, recorded April 29.

Ivan L. Whaley, 36, and Shereka C. Tripp, 28, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 29.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Amanda Stringfellow v. Billy Stringfellow, granted April 23.

Tyranetta Tyler v. Roderick Johnson, granted April 26.

Brandy Hood v. Hubert Hood, granted April 26.

Vonda Reeves Rogers v. William Rogers Jr., granted April 26.

Odell Hope v. Charolettee Hope, granted April 26.

Krista Nicole Hamilton v. Christopher Ray Hamiltonm, granted April 26.

Mahogany Raymond v. Kimthimthy Raymond, granted April 27.

Douglas Ray v. Kimberly Ray, granted April 27.

Tiffayne Washington Morgan v. Taras Morgan, granted April 29.

Jeffrey Buckner v. Shericka Buckner, granted April 29.