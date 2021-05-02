Local notes: WestArk RSVP offers free preparation

Foot Exams

April is National Foot Health Awareness Month. Ozarks Community Hospital's podiatrist, Frederick Day, DPM, wants to spread awareness of common foot issues by offering complimentary foot screenings for all ages through the month of May.

Day offers podiatry services and preventive care to patients of all ages. Screenings will be available at the Specialty Clinic located on the second floor of Ozarks Community Hospital in Gravette.

Information: (479) 344-6870.

WRMF

The Washington Regional Medical Foundation recently named Nancy Cozart as its new executive director.

Cozart brings a wealth of experience to the executive director role and has served as the Foundation's interim executive director since November 2020. Cozart joined the Washington Regional Medical Foundation eight years ago as the director of development and gift planning and previously worked as director of development for the University of Arkansas School of Law. Prior to her work at the University of Arkansas, Cozart worked in private law practice.

Cozart holds a Bachelor of Arts in sociology from Arkansas Tech University and received her law degree from the University of Arkansas.

Information: wregional.com/foundation.

Walton Foundation

The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, located in Dubuque, Iowa, and its national outreach program RiverWorks Discovery received a combined $200,000 from three foundations to support a new RiverWorks Discovery national traveling exhibit.

The Walton Family Foundation awarded the project $100,000, with American Electric Power Foundation and the Eugenie and Joseph Jones Family Foundation awarding the project $50,000 each. Grants will support the design and development of this new hands-on, educational exhibit designed to mirror RiverWorks Discovery's efforts and intent to educate the public on the importance of the commerce, culture, conservation, and careers of America's inland waterways.

The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium's mission is to inspire stewardship by creating educational opportunities where history and rivers come alive. Now in development, the traveling exhibit will bring to life the stories and contributions of the people of the inland rivers for the enjoyment and education of communities throughout the country.

RiverWorks Discovery is unique in its ability to bring together river industry leaders, museums, nature centers, educators, and the general public. With support from AEP, the Eugenie and Joseph Jones Family Foundation, and the Walton Family Foundation, communities across the country will have an opportunity to personally understand the important role our rivers have played throughout history and will continue to play in our nation's future.

Information: rivermuseum.com.

Tax Preparation

WestArk RSVP will offer free preparation and electronic filing of federal and state tax returns Monday through Saturday at the RSVP Center, 401 N. 13th St. in Fort Smith.

WestArk RSVP is partnered with Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program and Tax Counseling for the Elderly program. These volunteers offer free tax return preparation for families with incomes under $57,000 or to seniors 60 years of age and older with no income limit.

Information: (479) 782-2525, (479) 636-0578 or westarkrsvp.org.

Washington Regional

The Washington Regional Center for Exercise will reopen May 17. The opening will be phased, beginning with the relaunch of the Mobility program and opening of the gym and pool. Personal training sessions and group classes will resume at a later date.

For safety, capacity will be limited, and masks will be required at all times except when actively working out. Hours of operation will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Information: wregional.com/centerforexercise.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas announces the following classes for the upcoming week:

• May 3: "Are We Alone? Life and Intelligence in the Universe" (online). Until recently we only assumed the existence of other planetary systems. Now we know that every star has planets, many of them in the "habitable zone" where water can be liquid. We will explore our planets and other planetary systems for conditions that may sustain life, even outside the habitable zone. If life is common in the universe, what about intelligent life? $25 members, $40 nonmembers; "How to Design and Teach Your Own Class," (online), free, contact office for Zoom details.

• May 4: "Beginner/Novice Bird Walk," (in person), $25 members, $40 nonmembers; "OLLI for Coffee," (Zoom), free and open to all, contact office for Zoom details.

• May 7: "Highball-The Railroads of Branson, Missouri," (in person), $65 members, $80 nonmembers.

• May 10: "Let's Get Healthy, Naturally," (in person), $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-3541 or olli.uark.edu.

Baptist Health

Baptist Health Community Outreach will offer a variety of free health and wellness classes in May from the convenience of your computer or mobile device. Classes typically last one hour.

The following courses can be accessed through Google Meet so that participants can watch the presentation and interact with the presenters:

• Addressing Complications in Breastfeeding, 3:30 p.m. May 5.

• Mother's Day Brunch Demonstration, 10:30 a.m. May 7.

• Women's Health Month Nutrition Presentation, 1o a.m. May 17.

• Cooking with Community Outreach, 5:30 p.m. May 20.

• Safety Baby Shower, 5:30 p.m. May 27.

• Diabetes Support Group 5:30 p.m. May 27.

Information: baptist-health.com/community-outreach.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.