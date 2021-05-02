ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Mobile app 'AMFA Amplified' shows artworks

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

Museum offers app

The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts has created "AMFA Amplified," a free mobile application designed to connect artists with the museum's art collection and programs. The app will offer tours of artworks from the collection organized thematically and featuring contemporary craft works currently on display at Central Arkansas Library System branch locations, as well as additional paintings, photographs, drawings, collages, etc., not currently on display. The app is available in Apple and Google Play stores. The museum (formerly the Arkansas Arts Center) plans to continue the program when the museum reopens in Little Rock's MacArthur Park in May 2022.

Theater season

Rogers-based Arkansas Public Theatre opens its 2021-22 season at the Victory Theatre, 116 S. Second St., Rogers, with the musical "Avenue Q" (music, lyrics and original concept by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, book by Jeff Whitty), Sept. 10-12, 16-19 and 23-26. The show contains adult content and language.

The rest of the lineup (all shows at the Victory Theatre):

◼️ Oct. 29-31, Nov. 4-7: "A Fox on the Fairway" by Ken Ludwig

◼️ Dec. 10-12, 16-19: "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" by Beth Robinson

◼️ Feb. 11-13, 17-20, 24-27: "Something Rotten"; music and lyrics by Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick, book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell

◼️ March 25-27, 31-April 3: "Meteor Shower" by Steve Martin

◼️ May 6-7, 12-15, 2022: "The Revolutionists" by Lauren Gunderson

◼️ June 17-18, 23-26, 2022: "Art" by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton

◼️ July 29-31, Aug. 4-7 and 11-14, 2022: "Disaster!" by Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick; concept by Seth Rudetsky and Drew Geraci.

"Meteor Shower" was originally part of the revised 2020-21 season. The rest of the shows are newly chosen.

Call (479) 631-8988.

Founders Day

Rogers celebrates its 140th anniversary with Founders Day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 5 at the Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St., and around downtown.

The museum is displaying a quilt show sponsored by the Northwest Arkansas Modern Quilt Guild, with a special Hawkins House guided tour, "Quilts in Victorian Homes." Craftsmen will give demonstrations on historic weaving, smocking and woodcarving. Families can create time capsules to preserve memories. Food trucks will offer lunch options.

Elsewhere downtown, visitors can take train rides (sponsored by the Arkansas and Missouri Railroad) and free horse-drawn wagon rides (sponsored by Go Downtown Rogers merchants) and take part in a photo scavenger hunt and sidewalk sales.

Mayor Greg Hines will dedicate the Rogers 140th anniversary time capsule at 2 p.m. at the Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. Honeyjack and Jukeboxx will kick off the Butterfield Stage 2021 Concert Series there at 5 p.m.

Admission is free. Call (479) 621-1154 or visit rogershistoricalmuseum.org.