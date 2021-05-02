More lane closures announced for I-30 corridor in LR, NLR

Work on Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock will require more lane closings as well as a traffic shift in the corridor starting Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The following travel effects and traffic-pattern changes will take place, weather permitting:

• The intersection of the I-30 northbound frontage road and East Sixth Street in Little Rock will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday.

• The right lane and the sidewalks at the intersections of East Fourth Street at Rock Street and River Market Avenue in Little Rock will be closed during the same hours and through Friday. Pedestrian detour routes will be marked by signs. Street parking will be affected.

• The right lane on I-30 eastbound between the Arkansas River Bridge and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Thursday. The exit to Broadway will remain open.

• Westbound Broadway below I-30 between the frontage roads in North Little Rock will be closed 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday.

• Westbound East Third Street between Ferry and Sherman streets in Little Rock will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday.

• Westbound Interstate 40 between the North Hills Boulevard on-ramp and the I-30 westbound overpass in North Little Rock will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday.

• Eastbound I-40 between the I-40/I-30 split and the merge from I-30 eastbound in North Little Rock will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday.

• A single-lane closing is set on westbound I-30 between the Cantrell Road interchange and Interstate 630 in Little Rock from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily, with double-lane closings limited from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

• Double right lane closings between Bishop Lindsey Avenue and I-40 in North Little Rock are set from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m daily through Thursday. All off-ramps in the area will remain open.

• An overnight traffic shift on I-30 eastbound between Bishop Lindsey Avenue and the Arkansas River in North Little Rock will take place from 9 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday. Work will include single and double lane closings as part of the shift, with the latter being limited to 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. The Broadway exit will be closed and traffic detoured eastbound to Curtis Sykes Drive and return westbound.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels, signs and flagging operations, the department said.

A long-term interactive map on travel effects is available at 30Crossing.com, along with additional project information.