Joe Robinson, assistant chief of the volunteer Fire Department in Barlow, Pa., said crews rescued a man trapped inside a portable toilet at Gettysburg National Military Park after a large tree that was blown over by high winds fell on the outdoor cubicle, narrowly missing the man inside.

Darell Davis, 21, a security guard at Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City, La., faces two charges of communicating false information of a planned arson after numbers used to call in bomb threats to the casino were traced to him, according to police.

Timothy Childers, 69, of Aberdeen, Miss., was sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to pay $7,000 in fines and restitution after pleading guilty to shooting and killing a protected bald eagle on his property last year, according to federal prosecutors.

Shayne Snavely, an aide to Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase, said he was involved in a road-rage incident in which he brandished a gun at another driver while Chase participated in a virtual gun-rights debate in the back of her campaign van.

Israel Patron, the police chief of Michoacan, Mexico, said a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration wanted message that coincides with the “birthplace, age and physical characteristics” of a mayoral candidate in Huetamo does not disqualify the man from running for office.

Benjamin Enderle, 22, of Moorhead, Minn., facing felony charges in the spray-painting of hate messages on a mosque, told a judge during his first court appearance that “I regretted doing it right after I did it,” according to court documents.

Jonathan Moore, 37, of Dallas, who has been convicted four times for driving while intoxicated by alcohol or drugs, was sentenced to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to two murder counts for a 2019 crash that killed a former City Council member and her daughter.

Franklin Walker, a school superintendent in Jersey City, N.J., said a high school teacher has been suspended with pay pending an investigation by the district into profanity-laced comments about George Floyd that were recorded during a virtual class.

Harry Hamm, a former radio personality from Chesterfield, Mo., was sentenced to 68 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography, telling a federal judge he took “full responsibility” for his actions.