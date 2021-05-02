Oil and Gas Report

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission issued one drilling permit, one well completion and eight well recompletions in the week ending April 23. By county, they were:

DRILLING PERMITS

UNION -- Quanico Oil & Gas Inc. of El Dorado for Moody J- No. 4. Drilled to TVD: 6,250 ft. and MD: 6,250 ft. in Smackover Lime Form. of Champagnolle Fld. Loc. SHL: 940 ft. FNL & 1,022 ft. FWL of Sec. 17-17S-14W. Contractor: Sewell Drilling Co. LLC; work began April 28.

WELL COMPLETIONS

UNION– Spooner Petroleum Co. of Ridgeland, Miss. for XTO No. 18-2 1. in not available form. of Wildcat Fld. Drilled to TD: 5,800 ft., perf. not available. Loc. 800 ft. FNL & 2,000 ft. FEL. of Sec. 18-17S-12W. Work done April 6.

WELL RECOMPLETIONS

COLUMBIA -- Mission Creek OpCo LLC of Magnolia for Nipper, Pe No. 7-14. 24-hr. prod. in Cotton Valley Form. of Dorcheat Macedonia Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,773 ft., perf. 3.35 bbls 59.6 MCF.

Mission Creek OpCo LLC for Phillips-Williamson No. 6, 24-hr. prod. 1 bbls in Cotton Valley Form. of Dorcheat Macedonia Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,700 ft., perf. 6,759-8,568 OA ft. of Sec. 19-18S-21W. Workover done March 24.

OUACHITA -- Betsy Production Co. Inc. of Magnolia for Foster No. 5, 24-hr. prod. 21 bbls in Lower Glen Rose Form. of Wesson Fld. Drilled to TD: 2,742 ft., perf. 2,680-2,682 ft. of Sec. 14-15S-19W. Recompletion done April 14.

VAN BUREN -- Merit Energy Co. LLC for Collister No. 12-13 1-32H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 6,009 ft., perf. 1,745-5,897 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 206 ft. FSL & 2,268 ft. FEL and BHL: 480 ft. FNL & 1,715 ft. FEL of Sec. 32-12N-13W. Re-instate done April 14.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Collister No. 12-13 2-32H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 5,758 ft., perf. 1,520-5,660 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 252 ft. FSL & 2,313 ft. FEL and BHL: 485 ft. FNL & 2,321 ft. FEL of Sec. 32-12N-13W. Re-instate done April 14.

WHITE -- Merit Energy Co. LLC for Butler No. 8-7 2-21H, 24-hr. prod. 536 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 10,085 ft., perf. 5,411-9,984 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 1,365 ft. FSL & 2,108 ft. FEL and BHL: 15 ft. FNL & 13 ft. FWL of Sec. 21-8N-7W. Workover done March 18.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Fred Cobb No. 8-7 1-21H, 24-hr. prod. 112 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,862 ft., perf. 5,397-8,754 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 200 ft. FSL & 2,485 ft. FWL and BHL: 1,848 ft. FNL & 514 ft. FWL of Sec. 21-8N-7W. Workover done March 17.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Terry Bomar No. 8-9 2-17H, 24-hr. prod. 240 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 9,956 ft., perf. 5,699-9,854 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 275 ft. FSL & 1,980 ft. FWL and BHL: 483 ft. FNL & 2,610 ft. FWL of Sec. 17-8N-9W. Workover done March 24.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.