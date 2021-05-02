Sections
Oil and Gas Report

by Amy Buckholtz, Joy Jackson, Tonya Lee | Today at 2:06 a.m.

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission issued one drilling permit, one well completion and eight well recompletions in the week ending April 23. By county, they were:

DRILLING PERMITS

UNION -- Quanico Oil & Gas Inc. of El Dorado for Moody J- No. 4. Drilled to TVD: 6,250 ft. and MD: 6,250 ft. in Smackover Lime Form. of Champagnolle Fld. Loc. SHL: 940 ft. FNL & 1,022 ft. FWL of Sec. 17-17S-14W. Contractor: Sewell Drilling Co. LLC; work began April 28.

WELL COMPLETIONS

UNION– Spooner Petroleum Co. of Ridgeland, Miss. for XTO No. 18-2 1. in not available form. of Wildcat Fld. Drilled to TD: 5,800 ft., perf. not available. Loc. 800 ft. FNL & 2,000 ft. FEL. of Sec. 18-17S-12W. Work done April 6.

WELL RECOMPLETIONS

COLUMBIA -- Mission Creek OpCo LLC of Magnolia for Nipper, Pe No. 7-14. 24-hr. prod. in Cotton Valley Form. of Dorcheat Macedonia Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,773 ft., perf. 3.35 bbls 59.6 MCF.

Mission Creek OpCo LLC for Phillips-Williamson No. 6, 24-hr. prod. 1 bbls in Cotton Valley Form. of Dorcheat Macedonia Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,700 ft., perf. 6,759-8,568 OA ft. of Sec. 19-18S-21W. Workover done March 24.

OUACHITA -- Betsy Production Co. Inc. of Magnolia for Foster No. 5, 24-hr. prod. 21 bbls in Lower Glen Rose Form. of Wesson Fld. Drilled to TD: 2,742 ft., perf. 2,680-2,682 ft. of Sec. 14-15S-19W. Recompletion done April 14.

VAN BUREN -- Merit Energy Co. LLC for Collister No. 12-13 1-32H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 6,009 ft., perf. 1,745-5,897 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 206 ft. FSL & 2,268 ft. FEL and BHL: 480 ft. FNL & 1,715 ft. FEL of Sec. 32-12N-13W. Re-instate done April 14.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Collister No. 12-13 2-32H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 5,758 ft., perf. 1,520-5,660 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 252 ft. FSL & 2,313 ft. FEL and BHL: 485 ft. FNL & 2,321 ft. FEL of Sec. 32-12N-13W. Re-instate done April 14.

WHITE -- Merit Energy Co. LLC for Butler No. 8-7 2-21H, 24-hr. prod. 536 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 10,085 ft., perf. 5,411-9,984 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 1,365 ft. FSL & 2,108 ft. FEL and BHL: 15 ft. FNL & 13 ft. FWL of Sec. 21-8N-7W. Workover done March 18.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Fred Cobb No. 8-7 1-21H, 24-hr. prod. 112 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,862 ft., perf. 5,397-8,754 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 200 ft. FSL & 2,485 ft. FWL and BHL: 1,848 ft. FNL & 514 ft. FWL of Sec. 21-8N-7W. Workover done March 17.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Terry Bomar No. 8-9 2-17H, 24-hr. prod. 240 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 9,956 ft., perf. 5,699-9,854 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 275 ft. FSL & 1,980 ft. FWL and BHL: 483 ft. FNL & 2,610 ft. FWL of Sec. 17-8N-9W. Workover done March 24.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.

