100 years ago

May 2, 1921

• Saturday night at police headquarters was one of the busiest experienced in several years, according to old members of the department. A total of 99 arrests were made between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. yesterday. In addition to this several more were ordered to appear in court this morning to answer charges of violating traffic ordinances. Sergt. Grover Adkins was in charge of the keys. A total of 1,026 arrests were made during April. The record was set in 1920 when the police arrested 1,100 in one month.

50 years ago

May 2, 1971

• Thirty persons walked out of a Law Day ceremony Saturday at Little Rock to protest the Vietnam war and the choice of Gen. William C. Westmoreland, the Army chief of staff, as the speaker for the ceremony. About 150 persons remained for the program and gave Westmoreland two standing ovations. The protesters left their seats and filed silently out of federal Judge J. Smith Henley's courtroom on the fourth floor of the Postoffice Building as Westmoreland began his speech on the Law Day theme, "Channel Change Through Law and Reason." Westmoreland ignored the walkout, but Judge Henley, who presided and had invited the general, was critical of it.

25 years ago

May 2, 1996

EUREKA SPRINGS -- With a seven-story statue of Jesus looming over the town, it would seem the tie that binds Eureka Springs -- tourism -- could be blessed. With no single major employer, the city's livelihood depends upon the lure of its quaint downtown and attractions like the Passion Play with the hillside Christ of the Ozarks statue. So leadership changes in the organizations charged with wooing visitors, senior citizens packed into tour buses and the big-spending baby-boomers, are taken seriously. Two days after leaders of the Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce voted to get rid of the chamber's executive director, only one thing seems sure: Bob Purvis knows he's out of a job.

10 years ago

May 2, 2011

• There is something hanging over Cantrell. Or, some things, more accurately. For the past few months, the people living, working or just driving on Cantrell Road around the Mississippi Avenue intersection have spotted them. Shoes. Pairs of them, tied together, and tossed over the lines hanging 50 feet above the road. "It's odd," said Nick Turchi, 29. Turchi works at Kitchen and Bath Ideas near the intersection of Foxtrot and Cantrell roads, where a pair has been hanging for some time, he said. When he first spotted the shoes, he said, he didn't know what to think. Now he doesn't give them a second thought.