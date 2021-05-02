Patents awarded to Arkansans

April 27, 2021

Patents 10,986,826 B2. Container for Storing Spinnerbait Fishing Lure. Issued to J. Barton Langley of Russellville and Jeremy S. Starks of Scott Depot, W.Va. Assigned to Mafia Outdoors LLC of Russellville.

Patent 10,987,630 B2. Method and Apparatus for Wafer Enhanced Electrodeionization of Acid Streams. Issued to Jamie A. Hestekin and Dmytro Demydov, both of Fayetteville; Noel C. Hallinan of Loveland, Ohio; Mure Te of Pearland, Texas, and Barbara Kimmich and Daniel F. White, both of Houston, Texas. Assigned to LyondellBasell Acetyls LLC of Houston, Texas.

Patent 10,989,495 B2. Firearm Harness System and Method. Issued to Daniel Jay Baskins of Wynne.

Patent 10,990,950 B2. Systems and Methods of Product Recognition Through Multi-Model Image Processing. Issued to Michael A. Garner of Centerton and Priyanka Paliwal of Grapevine, Texas. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 10,990,981 B2. System and Method for Mobile-Initiated In-Store Return of Products. Issued to David Martin Nelms and Bradley J. Kieffer, both of Rogers. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.