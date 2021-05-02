Post time: Detailing timeline, history of Postcard Past in celebration of 35th anniversary

In the April 14, 1986, edition of the Arkansas Gazette, a photo of a parade in downtown Little Rock was published.

The image was from 1910. Its caption reads: "The Elks parade passes through the intersection of Capitol and Main Streets, today the heart of the city's Metrocentre Mall. The building in the center of the scene was the State National Bank, which housed Union Dentist. According to the signs in the windows, the firm promised 'teeth extracted without pain' and gold crowns for $3. The site today is the location of a McDonald's restaurant."

It was the first appearance of Arkansas Postcard Past, a feature that has outlived the Metrocentre Mall and the McDonald's at Capitol and Main.

Postcard Past — whose 35th anniversary was last month — was created to acknowledge the 1986 Arkansas Sesquicentennial. It proved so popular that Gazette editors kept the five-day-a-week feature.

It was dormant for a week in 1991, when the Gazette closed and its assets were bought by Little Rock Newspapers Inc., then took up its spot inside the Style section of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, where it runs Tuesday-Saturday.

At the helm in the beginning was Ray Hanley, a Malvern native, history buff, author and relentless deltiologist, which is a fancy name for a postcard collector. It was soon taken over by Ray's brother, Steven G. Hanley, who maintained Postcard Past until his death in 2015 at the age of 62.

Ray Hanley, president and chief executive officer of the nonprofit Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC), stepped back in to keep Postcard Past going, taking readers back in time to an era when postcards, with their sometimes whimsical, sometimes somber scenes and scribbled messages, were a vital means of communication — early versions of the brief tweet, complete with an image.

Collecting was a pastime the brothers shared.

"We both always collected books and other things," says the 69-year-old Hanley in his office at 1020 W. Fourth St., with its wide, west-facing windows that offer a perfect view of the State Capitol. (Interestingly, the AFMC office building is catty-corner from the Firestone store on Markham where he got his first job out of college selling tires. "In 40 years, I've gone 300 feet," he says with a chuckle.)

Hanley, an avid cyclist with blond hair and a thick mustache, got into postcards while studying business at Ouachita Baptist University.

"I just picked up a few at the flea market," he says.

His collection now totals about 30,000, almost all of them Arkansas-related and kept in a safe at his home.

Publishing five a week for just over 35 years means there have been about 9,100 Postcard Pasts. Tourist-happy Hot Springs was perhaps the most popular spot for postcards, he says.

He chooses them according to "a combination of interesting image, sometimes helped by an interesting message," he says in an email. It helps, too, if research can add a compelling narrative behind the image.

A recent entry of Celia Storey's weekly Democrat-Gazette Old News column about a deadly April 15, 1921, outbreak of tornadoes that left 64 dead in Arkansas prompted Hanley to consider running a three-day series of postcards from the storms.

What was it about postcards that he found so alluring?

"Obviously the images," Hanley begins. "But what occurs to me — you see that scene, the image — whoever bought that card very likely saw that same scene. And you flip it over and sometimes they wrote about their own impressions of what they saw. They write about what is going on in their lives, their children, illness, death, their jobs, their crops, unlike just photographs that have been printed over and over. Those are kind of sterile compared to a postcard."

Hot Springs, 1909: "I came to Hot Springs a very sick man, but I am now able to walk home." The man who sent the card apparently glued his own photo on the postcard. "Friend Jule, they have got all my money, but I am feeling fine and will be home on the 15th if I don't have to stop and get my shoes half soled."

The language of these old postcards is often provincial and, for readers now, eternally one-sided. That lack of closure from a brief note scratched more than a century ago can light up the imagination.

It's no surprise that novelist and journalist James Agee once proposed a magazine consisting of letters of everyday people and could not pass a trash can stuffed with paper without picking through it for letters and postcards, according to biographer Lawrence Bergreen.

Hanley organizes his postcards by county and then they are subdivided by topics like Schools, Churches, Businesses, etc.

There are some doozies under the Romance topic.

Helena, 1908: "Sorry, but I am engaged to another."

Pine Bluff, 1912: "You will forgive me when I tell you all my spare time has been taken up in landing a big Arkansas man. I am now Mrs. William Rice Kirby."

Fayetteville, 1910: "Dear Anna, I'm so lonely for you, heartsick just for one sight of you. I'm starving for a glimpse of eyes so true. Dark are the nights the world seems, life holds no crave for pleasures gay, your sweet face haunts me day by day. Kiss to you XXX, Good-by-Dear."

The Natural State and its fauna — OK, swine — left an impression on at least two visitors.

Yellville, 1913: "Well I am in Arkansas. Some things look very primitive, we are right on top of the mountains. Cedars are thick, hogs run every place, see lots of rail fences and log cabins."

Benton, 1909: "I am writing this card on the front porch of the Hotel Astor at Benton, Arkansas, and just as I looked up I saw three hogs promenading on the hotel lawn. Evidently this is a great country for hogs."

Some postcards are grim reminders of the spread of disease in the early 1900s.

Rector, 1910: "The smallpox are all over town and we are afraid we will get them."

De Queen, 1918: "I have the influenza, it's sure raging here."

Politics and religion were popular subjects.

Texarkana, 1909: "President Taft passed through here last Sunday. Papa stated there was 20,000 people there to see and hear him. The President was so hoarse he could not talk much. It was such a jam in the crowd that several ladies fainted and Papa said he almost fainted from the heat himself it was so suffocating. One woman screamed like a child."

Hot Springs, 1910: "Hot Springs is a nice place, but too many Democrats."

Fordyce, 1910, a child's note: "This is where I go to Sunday School, I have a little red chair to sit in. They give me a Jesus card every Sunday, do you get Jesus cards, too, Grandma?"

And there are cards, like this tantalizing pair from Arkadelphia, that leave the reader desperate for some backstory.

Arkadelphia, 1910: "It seems strange to me that you didn't break your neck when you jumped out that window. What if you had been caught?"

Arkadelphia, 1909: "Tell Vera I'm sleeping with Louis."

Postcard images of Main streets and buildings can trigger memories of a place long gone.

On March 2-4, Hanley featured postcards of the Rose Inn, a grand, three-story hotel made of local pine in Crossett. Built in 1912, it was razed in 1973 by Georgia Pacific Co. After the series ran, Hanley received a grateful letter from Betty Claire Jacks Peacock, whose father was the manager of the inn in the 1940s.

"Reminding us of the past is an important service that you render, and I for one am very appreciative of it," she wrote.

Ray Hanley sits in his office at Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

In the mid-1800s, there were envelopes with pictures on them that some speculate were the forerunners to the postcard, according to an article by the Smithsonian Institution.

An act passed by Congress on Feb. 27, 1861, allowed privately printed cards to be sent in the mail. Later that year, John P. Charlton, a printer from Philadelphia, copyrighted the first postcard in America.

In 1898, Congress passed an act allowing private printing companies to produce postcards with the statement "Private Mailing Card, Authorized by Act of Congress of May 19, 1898."

By 1901, the Postmaster General issued an order allowing the words "Post Card" instead of "Private Mailing Card" on the back.

On March 1, 1907, in compliance with the Universal Postal Union, Congress passed an act allowing privately produced postcards to bear messages on the left half of the card's back. That kick-started the Golden Age of Postcards, which lasted until around 1915.

Hanley's oldest card is probably one from 1903, he says. He has cards into the mid-'70s and one circa 1980 of the White River Bridge at Clarendon.

His collecting habit has led to several postcard books. His solo titles include "A Journey Through Arkansas: Historic U.S. Highway 67," "Reunion in Time," "A Place Apart: A Pic- torial History of Hot Springs," and others. He and Steven co-wrote many, including "Sebastian and Crawford Counties," "Hot Springs, Arkansas" and "Malvern." With his wife, Diane, he has published "Jonesboro and Arkansas' Historic Northeast Corner," "Carroll and Boone Counties" and others.

"Remembering Arkansas Confederates and the 1911 Little Rock Veterans Reunion," from 2006 by the Hanley brothers, was inspired by a postcard showing a large group of men carrying Confederate flags.

"I went to the library and pulled up the news stories on microfiche. There were pages of stuff. The population of Little Rock was 45,000. Over those three days it swelled to 150,000. There were 12,000 old Confederate soldiers camped out in what is now MacArthur Park."

Photography studios capitalized on the event and cranked out postcards for posterity.

A postcard featuring the battleship USS Arkansas (BB-33) sent Hanley on a quest to find out more. He discovered that the ship was part of the 1914 invasion of Veracruz, Mexico, and served in World Wars I and II.

Events like the 1913 fire that burned 50 square blocks of Hot Springs were also immortalized. "Before they got the fire put out, photographers were taking pictures and putting them on postcards," Hanley says.

Hanley says he has heard from readers who appreciate seeing the feature on the iPad edition of the paper. Postcards that are in color can now be published that way and it allows them to enlarge the image and type, he says.

He has no plans to stop Postcard Past. He has plenty of postcards and no shortage of subjects.

He'll keep going, he says, "as long as there is reader interest and the [Democrat-Gazette] is willing."