Reagan Caroline Muse Dr. Cody James Timmermann

Reagan Caroline Muse and Dr. Cody James Timmermann were united in marriage at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at St. Edward Catholic Church. Officiating was Monsignor Lawrence Frederick of Catholic High School for Boys.

Parents of the bride are Amelia and Richard Muse of North Little Rock. She is the granddaughter of Joy Hanry Muse of Bryant, the late Paul Howard Muse of Junction City and the late Dr. and Mrs. Byron Eugene Holmes of Lonoke.

June and Wade Timmermann of Little Rock are the parents of the groom. He is the grandson of Ruth and the late James Timmermann of Carlyle, Ill., and the late Bertha and Maurice Kampwerth of Saint Rose, Ill.

Nuptial music was by organist Phillip Quick.

The bride, who walked down the aisle with her father, wore a sleeveless embroidered trumpet-style gown tied at the waist with a velvet sash. Her two-tier cathedral-length tulle veil was trimmed in silk white soutache. She carried a gathered Edwardian clutch with soft pink and ivory hydrangeas, roses, tulips, thistle and peonies.

Serving as her sister's matron of honor was Charlotte Fletcher of Dallas. Bridesmaids were Olivia Patton and Amy Womack, both of Little Rock; Macy Taylor of Searcy; Margaret Rushing of Fayetteville; and Kaytie Hofmann of Bryant. They wore chiffon one-shoulder gowns with pleated A-line skirts in the color steel.

Groomsmen were Sam Piazza, Brendan Oman, Devin Bradley, Jesse Timmermann and Jacob Timmermann, all of Little Rock; and Patrick Barnes of Kansas City, Mo.

Guests were seated by Cash Arcement, Joseph DeLoach and Reed Gardner, all of Little Rock.

A reception was held at the Country Club of Little Rock. The buffet held a massive garden-style arrangement of roses, tulips, thistle, peonies, ranunculus and dusty miller. Guest tables alternated towering free form arrangements with low garden style arrangements of wedding flowers. Garlands of greenery with blush and ivory wedding flowers decorated Versailles tables and standing acrylic tables. Music was by harpist Frances Cobb and the band Soulsations of Memphis.

The bride is a graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, with a bachelor's degree in nursing and is a student at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences pursuing a doctorate of nursing practice in adult acute care gerontology. She is also a registered nurse at CARTI.

The groom graduated magna cum laude from UA with a bachelor's degree in biochemistry and from UAMS with a medical degree. He is a resident physician in internal medicine at UAMS.

The couple will make their home in Little Rock and plan a summer honeymoon.