Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded April 5-April 9:

Little Rock Communities, LLC to Pine Meadow MHP Jacksonville AR, LLC, Pt. NW NE 17-3N-10W, $2,871,090.

Renegarde Properties, LLC to Los Panas, Ltd., Ls3-5, BG Replat- Pinewood; Ls1-2 Blk. A, Holts Industrial, $1,450,000.

Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC to Henry Hing and Shari Murrow Chu, 2800 N. Fillmore St., Little Rock, L7 B15, Park View, $900,000.

Stephen W. and Gayelynne M. Craig and The Stephen And Gayelynne Craig Trust to Alice and James Chase Walt, 9 Saint Johns Place, Little Rock, L10, St. Johns Place, $880,000.

Terry King, The Terry G. King Revocable Trust, Robin King and The Robin King Revocable Trust to Strammel Investments, LLC, Tract 18, Hillvale, $795,000.

Scott and Caroline Justice to Dan C. Young and The Gar Hole Trust, Pt. S/2 Section 8-2N-13W, $782,000.

Fason Properties, LLC to Vafa Ferdowsian, 900 W. Third St., Little Rock, Ls11-12 B254, Original City Of Little Rock, $780,000.

Arbor Construction, LLC to Steven K. and Deborah S. Nelson and The Nelson Family Revocable Trust, L15 B136, Chenal Valley, $739,000.

MJ Innovative Builders Corp. to D. Micah Hester and Kelly Sherman-Hester, 65 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, L27 B136, Chenal Valley, $730,000.

Jane Ann Burbridge, Karen Mourot and Phyllis Riggins to Jupiter Island, LLC, 5505 N. Grandview St., Little Rock, Ls57-58, Grandview, $650,000.

Steve and Julie Jenkins and The Steve & Julie Jenkins Revocable Trust to Zhiva K. and Sherie L. Brown, 5505 Fairway Cove, North Little Rock, L8 B43, Overbrook, $630,000.

Mike Kuhn Construction, Inc. to Ruozhou Fan and Yaran Wen, 67 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, L28 B136, Chenal Valley, $626,485.

David Bayless and Angela Ruth Perkinson and The Perkinson Family Revocable Trust to Gwendolyn Vaughn Childs and Gary Doyle Jones, 24 River Ridge Road, Little Rock, Pt. S/2 Section 22-2N-13W, $599,000.

Thomas Wesley Herr to Steven Glen and Jennifer Lynn Booth and The Booth Joint Revocable Trust, L12, The Ranch, $598,500.

Austin H. and Barbara H. Bell and The Austin H. Bell And Barbara H. Bell Joint Revocable Trust to Stanley K. Bradshaw Jr., and The Stanley K. Bradshaw Jr., Revocable Trust, Lot C-24 B13, Chenal Valley, $585,000.

Steven Glen and Jennifer Lynn Tedder Booth and The Booth Joint Revocable Trust to James Houston and Tina Williamas-Houston, 69 Vigne Blvd., Little Rock, L44 B84, Chenal Valley, $550,000.

James and Andrea Corley and The James And Andrea Corley Revocable Trust to Theodore S. and Jennifer S. P. Chang, 111 Jacob Court, Little Rock, L34 B15, The Villages Of Wellington, $540,000.

General Enterprises Company to Kavanaugh Restaurant Properties, LLC, L12 B22, Newton, $540,000.

North Pulaski Baptist Association to First Pentecostal Church Of Jesus Christ, Inc., L1R B60, Lakewood, $500,000.

Progressive Constructors, Inc. to LRLI Properties, LLC, Pt. E/2 NE 2-1S-12W, $500,000.

Robert Graham and Danea Driver Smith to Gregory D. and Brittany L. Wood and The Gregory And Brittany Wood Revocable Trust, 30 Piper Lane, Little Rock, L16, Piper Lane, $459,900.

Darrell M. Riffel, William R. Roberson and The Riffel-Roberson PA Profit-Sharing Trust to Nelson Property Holdings, LLC, 1221 Breckenridge Drive, Little Rock, Lot AR-2 B2, Breckenridge Business, $450,000.

Olivia Ann and Allison Leigh Carpenter to Jeff and Emily Robbins, 11 Sycamore Court, Little Rock, L43, Village At Ison Creek Phase 2A, $448,000.

David Michael and Emma McDougall to Brian Caleb Heckman and Mallory Brown, 8 Lanes End, Little Rock, L144, The Ranch, $437,000.

Lisa Weeks to Kanis Baker Development, LLC, 823 North St., Little Rock, Pt. Blk. 351, Original City Of Little Rock, $425,000.

Robert Watts and Laura Fox Hodges and The Bob And Laura Hodges Joint Revocable Trust to Laura Elizabeth Cox, 409 N. Palm St., Little Rock, L21 B2, Elmhurst, $415,000.

Ramos Building Company, LLC to Alex and Heather Colteryahn, 811 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, L7 B7, Wildwood Place, $415,000.

Ashley Nicole Powell to Larue Jolly, 2100 Brownwood Road, Little Rock, L80, Queen Manor, $400,000.

Robert M. Thomasson to Brett D. and Claire E. Golden, 9 Woodsong Drive, Roland, L5-A & Ls5-6, Woodsong, $400,000.

Shawn O'Dell Construction, Inc. to James and Linda L. Jester and The James L. Jester & Linda L. Jester Revocable Trust, L44 B10, Creekside, $382,500.

Jeffrey Paul and Emily New Robbins and The Robbins Family Revocable Trust to James Ryan and Melissa J. O'Dell, 38 Tournay Circle, Little Rock, L19 B68, Chenal Valley, $379,900.

John and Karen R. Hartnack to Havier Terrell Newton, 8404 Baseline Road, Little Rock, L1, Flatline Engine, $375,000.

Rex N. Cate to Tatiana and Jacob Hendrix, 12701 Meadows Edge Lane, Little Rock, L7 B7, Woodlands Edge, $356,000.

Lindsey and Brent Ashcraft to Paul Michael and Deandra Chapa Tovar, 121 Lucia Lane, Maumelle, L1629, The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase 23, $336,900.

Murillo Investments, LLC to McKay Brent and Danielle Dalling, 9122 Cliffside Drive, Sherwood, L9 B11, Creekside, $332,900.

Lucetta Jordan to George W. and Peggy Denise Robinson, 13125 Secretariat Drive, Scott, L22, Ashley Downs Phase I, $330,000.

Kim Laney to Sara Smallwood and Carol Christine Misenhimer Evans, 912 N. Palm St., Little Rock, Ls3-4 B62, Pulaski Heights, $320,000.

Tracy Stotts and David M. Weed, M.D., and The Weed Living Trust to PWS Real Estate, LLC, L40, Bishop Place, $317,500.

Wessel A. and Jennifer Zweigers/Jennifer L. Loiacano to Pratyusha Yadavalli and Mahesh Yarlagadda, 24 Forest Valley Lane, Little Rock, L13R, Forest Valley Replat, $314,900.

Dickey Family Homes, LLC to Gordon J. Pack, 1105 Tahoe Drive, Maumelle, L21 B27, Maumelle Valley Estates Phase XVIII, $312,000.

Anthony and Molly Smith to David T. and Jennifer N. Hubbard, 18 Aberdeen Drive, Little Rock, L20 B21, Chenal Valley, $307,500.

Donald E. and Donna J. Blair to Daniel Stacy and Vivian J. Blair, 2205 Sawgrass Drive, Little Rock, L98, Pebble Beach Estate Phase III, $301,000.

Melina Campbell to Catherine Elizabeth and Lisa Ann Reynolds, 3200 N. Poplar St., North Little Rock, Lot A B34, Park Hill NLR Replat, $300,000.

Daniel Scott Construction, LLC to Reginald Colbert, 2309 Little Ridge Court, Sherwood, L11 B18, Stonehill Phase 7, $294,900.

April and Joseph Edgar Moss III., to Clayton M. Bowles and Sharon M. Reel-Bowles, 105 Misty Valley Lane, Maumelle, L3 B13, Maumelle Valley Estates, $293,150.

Phillip and Gayle Tygart to David Sole and Ashley Frederick, 331 Parker St., North Little Rock, L7, The Porches At Rockwater Village, $290,000.

25 West, LLC to Pine Meadow MHP Jacksonville AR, LLC, Pt. NW NE 17-3N-10W, $289,455.

Kirk Avenue, LP to Pine Meadow MHP Jacksonville AR, LLC, Pt. NW NE 17-3N-10W, $289,455.

John Phillip Helms to Joe and Elizabeth Berry, 1905 Covington Drive, North Little Rock, L2 B3, Windsor Valley, $288,000.

Joe and Paula Volpe to Wesley Aaron Petrus, 105 S. Johnson, Little Rock, L23 B2, CS Stifft, $287,000.

Kanis Realty, LLC to Jacob Zimmer, 2216 Wilson Road, Little Rock, Ls20-21 B2, Hicks Interurban, $280,000.

James T. and Cheryl E. Holmquist and The Holmquist 2000 Family Trust to Noelle B. and Stanley S. Butski Jr., L13, Roland West, $279,000.

Cristina Tobon to BGRS Relocation, Inc., legal description omitted, $275,000.

Dennis W. Tarkington and Susan R. Rankin to Julie A. Boos, L20 B2, Taylor Park Phase II, $273,000.

Yolanda Burdette-Newman/Yolanda K. White to Catherine and Myra Webb, 6640 Gap Point Circle, Sherwood, L42 B3, Gap Creek, $272,000.

Nita Jean Maier and The Jerry Don Maier And Nita Jean Maier Revocable Trust to John David and Nancy Butler, 9241 Meadow Gardens Circle, Sherwood, L16, Millers Glen, $265,000.

Douglas Andrew and Hannah Marie Barton to Jessie Xu Jones, 105 Nantucket Loop, Maumelle, L3 B1, The Village Of New Bedford, $260,000.

Pamela J. Baine to Kevin Andre and RoShunda Aaron Parker, 109 Layne Drive, Maumelle, L5, Chalets At Country Club, $258,000.

Potter And Pine, Inc. to Sonya and Michael D. Coleman Jr., 5 Brickton Place, Little Rock, Lot A, Wornock's Replat- Howard Adams, $256,500.

Robert and Shannon McMath to Jacob Dylan and Burgin Brianne Green, 2916 Circlewood Road, Little Rock, L154, Kingwood Place, $254,000.

Susan Elizabeth Altrui to Cynthia R. Corrow, 18 Pennsylvania Court, Little Rock, L20, Governor's Manor PRD- Capitol Lakes Estates, $250,000.

Judith Lynn Fredriksson to Jeffrey Garner, 7404 Illinois St., Little Rock, Ls24-26 B5, Riffel & Rhoton's Forest Park Highlands, $245,500.

Caleb S. and Katelyn Rash to Matthew G. and Madalyn J. Goolsby, L7 B8, Glenn Hills, $245,000.

George R. and Jeanie G. Toombs to James I. Penrod and Ann Wilks-Penrod, 307 Mountain Terrace Circle, Maumelle, L37C, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase II, $245,000.

Kingdom Properties, LLC to Talenishe Ravenette Hayes and Theodore Williams, 9 Kings Mountain Court, Little Rock, L573, Walnut Valley Third, $241,100.

Jaime L. Gill/Jaime L. Herring and Joel Gill to Wendell Scales Jr., 619 N. Coolidge St., Little Rock, L12 B25, Success, $239,000.

Cindy Poston Wiggs and The Estate Of Pearl L. Oliver to Andrew Jett Bethell, 419 Ivory Drive, Little Rock, L19, Shannon Hills, $235,000.

Brady Thompson and Martha McNeill Thompson/Martha McNeill to Joshua and Kaitlin Davis, 4 Russwood Cove, Little Rock, L22, Rainwood II, $233,000.

Calhoun Custom Construction, LLC to Barbara A. Johnson, 1920 Old Forge Drive, Little Rock, L146, Sturbridge Phase III, $231,000.

Steven Glenn Beckham to Benjamin and Kayla Derrick, 118 Margeaux Drive, Maumelle, L841R, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $230,000.

Brian L. Chapman to Matt and Mikka E. Fenley, 4 Nicklaus Drive, Maumelle, L13 B3, Maumelle Club Manor, $229,900.

Abdur Rehman and Maimuna Kausar to Prop Pad, LLC, L459, Indianhead Lake Estates Section C, $224,000.

George Wilbert Robinson to Joshua A. and Tammy A. Cook, 2208 Old Forge Drive, Little Rock, L230, Sturbridge Phase IV, $215,000.

Andy V. and Tracy S. Smith to Ortney Covington, 4005 Lakewood Valley Drive, North Little Rock, L15 B1, Lakewood Valley, $208,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society and The Christiana Trust to Bank Of America, NA, 19000 Kanis Road, Little Rock, Tract 8, John D. Shackleford Acres, $207,000.

Michael D. Belt and The Michael And Corrine Belt Family Trust to LRLI Properties, LLC, Pt. E/2 NE 2-1S-12W, $200,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Courtney Rashell and Dorse Lee Brown Jr., 6653 Trammel Estates Lane, North Little Rock, L237, Trammel Estates Phase VI-B, $199,000.

Floyd J. Lofton to Todd P. and Stephanie M. Krauser and The Todd P. Krauser And Stephanie M. Krauser Revocable Qualified Spousal Trust, Ls21-22, First Fairway, $195,000.

Isaiah61 Family, LLC to Sarah Eubanks and Stoney Stevens, 5924 White Oak Drive, North Little Rock, L1 B3, White Oak Village, $195,000.

Euleah S. Clark to Morgan Ely, 27 Cobblestone Creek Court, Little Rock, L18, Green Diamond, $193,500.

Patrick D. and Kim-Hoa T. Walker to Tami Ann and William Rogers, 1405 Country Club Road, Sherwood, L22 B2, East Meadow, $189,900.

Seth Burke Balsters to Billie Williford, 3300 S. Ridge Drive, Jacksonville, L38, Western Hills Phase II, $185,000.

Matthew Riley and Bridgette Michele Mayhan Lyon to LaShawn Henry, 8215 Evergreen Drive, Little Rock, L219, Leawood Manor Second, $185,000.

Mary E. and Basil V. Hicks Jr., to Hugh F. and Nancy J. Jeffery, 1613 Circledale Road, North Little Rock, L18 B1, Overbrook, $184,900.

Tyler and Kiowa Minniear to Sarah Nicole Hagood, 512 E. Beverly Ave., Sherwood, L29 B315, Park Hill NLR, $175,000.

Porsche Gray to Jacob S. Hefner, 2321 Pear Orchard Drive, Little Rock, L123, Sandpiper Phase II, $175,000.

Donna Webb to Tyler Webb, 4 Post Oak Loop, Sherwood, L2 B11, Oakbrooke Phase VI, $172,000.

Mid-Ark Property & Investments, Inc. to Phylicia Kay Hill, 1517 Ivy Chapel Road, Little Rock, Pt. NW NW 27-1S-12W, $170,000.

Lisa Johnson/Lisa S. Kendle to Carolyn Anne Burnside-Brown, 8902 Herndon Road, Little Rock, L233, Pecan Lake, $169,900.

A. Rogers Yarnell II., and The ARY II. Revocable Trust to Carla J. Anderson, Unit 47 Bldg. 12, Foxcroft Woods HPR Phase I, $169,500.

OCG Acquisitions, GP to Carol L. Fox, L10 B1, CS Stifft, $169,250.

Brian and Mallory Heckmann to Cameryn Nicole Moore, 12709 Bertha Road, Little Rock, L31, Rolling Meadows, $165,000.

Morgan and Hannah McCown to Jacob and Kimberly Diane Huskey, 3115 Salinas De Hidalgo, North Little Rock, L11 B1, Villages Of San Luis, $165,000.

Hatcher Enterprises, Inc., to Robert Joseph Dacus, 22 Kelsey Brooke Road, Little Rock, L6, On The River Estates, $160,000.

Buck Building Investments, LLC to Destiney Elaine White, 1203 Tuscany Circle, Maumelle, L4 B8, The Villas At Audubon, $160,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Donna S. Stout, 1909 Honeycomb St., Sherwood, L43 B1, Bear Paw Phase III, $159,500.

Christopher M. and Jamie C. Dennis to Samuel Downs, 1517 Pickering Drive, Little Rock, L37, Pleasantree Fourth, $159,000.

Morgan L. Williamson to Keith Simmons, Ls9-10 B18, Lincoln Park, $156,500.

Laura Richmond to Sunlight Management Services, LLC, 4418 Arlington Drive, North Little Rock, L8 B19, Lakewood, $156,000.

Shelby Properties, LLC to Blue Note, LLC, 8607 Patricia Lynn Lane, Sherwood, L36, Oakhaven Phase I, $155,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Danice A. Morgane Jr., 1832 Honeycomb St., Sherwood, L5 B6, Bear Paw Phase III, $152,840.