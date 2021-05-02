State Division I baseball roundups

SUN BELT

TEXAS-ARLINGTON 1,

UALR 0 (11)

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (18-19, 9-7 Sun Belt Conference) did not have a hit in Saturday's loss to Texas-Arlington (20-22, 8-5) in 11 innings Saturday at Clay Gould Ballpark in Arlington, Texas.

Two Texas-Arlington pitchers -- Carlos Tavera and Tanner King -- combined to throw a no-hitter against the Trojans. Tavera threw 9 innings, striking out 11 and walking 3. King (3-0) struck out 3 in 2 innings of relief.

The Mavericks scored the game's only run on a sacrifice fly by Connor Aube.

Hayden Arnold started for UALR, allowing 3 hits with a walk and 2 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings. Cole Evans (1-2) took the loss after allowing 2 hits in the 11th inning.

SOUTHLAND

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 9-13, NW (LA.) STATE 2-8

The University of Central Arkansas (17-22, 12-16 Southland Conference) swept a doubleheader against Northwestern (La.) State (22-20, 16-12) at Bear Stadium in Conway.

UCA used a six-run sixth inning to pull away in the first game, taking a 9-2 lead. Coby Potvin had a three-run triple to lead the Bears, who did not have a player with more than one hit Saturday.

In the second game, the Bears led 6-1 after five innings, but the Demons pulled within 8-7 in the top of the seventh inning. Beau Orlando's RBI single and Connor Emmet's three-run home run pushed the lead to 12-7.

Emmet went 3 or 5 with 4 RBI and 2 runs scored to lead the Bears, who took three out of four games in the series.

SWAC

UAPB 6-5, SOUTHERN 3-11

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (5-30, 5-14 Southwestern Athletic Conference) won the first game of a doubleheader against Southern (13-25, 11-10) 6-3, but lost the second at Lee Hines Field in Baton Rouge.

Tim Martin went 3 for 4 with a two-run double to lead the Golden Lions in the first game. Kacy Higgins, Karsten Vasquez, Dante Leach and Edwin De La Cruz all had two hits apiece for UAPB, which outhit Southern 14-7.

UAPB took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning, then made it 4-0 in the fifth inning with Martin's two-run double. The Golden Lions extended their lead to 5-2 in the seventh inning on Braelin Hence's RBI double. DeClaudio Irvin homered in the ninth inning to cap the Golden Lions' scoring.

In the second game, UAPB led 4-3 entering the bottom of the seventh, but Southern erupted for six runs to take a 9-4 lead. Kacy Higgins had three hits to lead the Golden Lions.

NONCONFERENCE

ARKANSAS STATE 11,

AUSTIN PEAY 5

Will Nash allowed 1 run on 2 hits in 6 innings to help Arkansas State University (13-22) clinch the three-game series against Austin Peay (15-26) at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville, Tenn.

Nash struck out a career-high six batters to improve to 2-4 this season.

Tyler Duncan had three hits, including his eighth home run of the season.

Jaylon Deshazier also had three hits and drove in four runs. Ben Klutts drove in two runs and Liam Hicks scored three runs.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette