State police report 4 deaths over 2 days on Arkansas roads

Accidents on Arkansas roadways killed four people going into the weekend, according to Arkansas State Police crash summary reports.

A 69-year-old man died Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle in Nevada County, according to a report.

Jerry Bishop of Rosston was walking across Arkansas 200 shortly after 7 a.m., the report said, when the front passenger side of a westbound 2011 Toyota Camry struck him in the middle of the roadway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The weather was clear, and the pavement was dry at the time, the report said.

Also Thursday, Charles Adams, 69, of El Dorado was killed when his 2005 Jeep Wrangler, traveling south on U.S. 167 in El Dorado, was struck from behind at 11:51 a.m., according to a report.

A 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by Melvin Sampson, 39, of Alexandria, La., left the roadway after the crash, the report says.

Sampson and passengers Selvin Sampson, 39, and Christon Sampson, 29, also of Alexandria, La., were injured, the report said.

The injured were taken to the Medical Center of South Arkansas, according to the report.

The weather was clear, and the pavement was wet at the time of the crash, the report said.

Earlier Thursday at 12:53 a.m., a 69-year-old Little Rock man was killed while driving a 1999 Honda CR-V south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 167 in Sheridan, according to a report. The Honda was struck by a 2017 Freightliner traveling north, the report said. The Honda overturned and came to rest on its driver's side in the median, according to a report.

The body of the man, who was not identified in the report, was taken to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, the report said.

It was cloudy, and the pavement was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

On Friday at 1:20 p.m., Rebecca McClelland, 45, of Viola in Fulton County died when her 1999 Ford, traveling west on U.S. 62 west of Viola, was struck by a 2015 Subaru traveling east, a report stated.

McClelland's body was taken to Baker Funeral Home. The driver of the Subaru, 67-year-old Kathleen Gamble of Henderson, was injured and taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center, according to the report.

The weather was clear, and the pavement was dry at the time of the crash, the report said.