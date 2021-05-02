SOFTBALL

UCA wins in extra innings

Jenna Wildeman's go-ahead RBI single in the top of the 10th inning helped lead the University of Central Arkansas (31-17, 18-6 Southland Conference) to a 7-6 victory over Southeastern Louisiana (26-19, 13-8) in 10 innings Saturday in Hammond, La.

Wildeman, who went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI and 3 stolen bases, singled with two outs to center field in the top of the 10th, scoring Tylar Vernon from second base.

Kayla Beaver earned the victory in relief for the Bears, allowing one hit in 3 2/3 innings.

Vernon finished 2 for 2 with 2 runs scored, 2 walks and an RBI.

TRACK AND FIELD

UALR breaks two school records

Breya Clark and Ka'Neisha Jackson each set school records for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Saturday on the final day of the Maroon and White Invitational hosted by Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss.

Clark broke the school triple jump record, leaping 40 feet, 9.5 inches to place second at the meet.

Jackson was third in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:01.46, topping her previous record by 0.03 seconds.

Also, Helensia Green finished fourth in the women's 400-meter dash with a time of 55.73. The team of Cogan DeRousselle, Phillip Anderson, Andre Dibbles and Cameron Jackson clocked in at 41.03 to take fourth in the men's 400-meter relay.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services