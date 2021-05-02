Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; retired Navy Adm. Mike Mullen, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS’“Face the Nation” — White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain; Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — White House senior adviser Anita Dunn; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Cindy McCain, widow of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. 8 a.m.

“Fox News Sunday” — Cecilia Rouse, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.