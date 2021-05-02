Virtual support

Supporters of The Centers for Youth and Families helped raise more than $300,000 for the organization on April 16 at the Evolve Gala.

Guests picked up their dinners at Sunset Lodge at Rusty Tractor Vineyards where they were also able to enjoy a drink and preview auction items, which included stays in Costa Rica and Kona, Hawaii; a pheasant hunt; original artwork and a wine tasting.

The Centers' mission is to provide specialized prevention, intervention and treatment services that promote emotional and social wellness for children and families in Arkansas, according to its website.

The main event was virtual and honored Greg Hatcher as a Hero of Hope and recognized 46 young men in the Champion of Hope Program. The entertainment was inspired by NBC's program "The Voice" with season 17's Marybeth Byrd, an Arkansas native. The friendly competition was called The Choice and featured Bijoux, who won The Choice Award, and Haywood King and Joe Purvis, all backed by the Rodney Block Collective.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins