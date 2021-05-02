Volunteers dispose of area's litter

The mayor of Pine Bluff asked everyone to step up and pick up as it's about ownership and pride of place.

About 38 residents answered Mayor Shirley Washington's plea for residents' involvement in the Pine Bluff Spring Cleanup, which began with participants meeting at 8 a.m. Saturday at Central Baptist Church, 6107 Dollarway Road. Their focus was on 11 sites in the Dollarway area.

William Fells III, special projects coordinator for the mayor's office, said there weren't "as many as we usually get, but we appreciate everyone who participated."

Normally, Washington said, they have hundreds of volunteers from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, but the championship football game in Jackson, Miss., probably ate away at their numbers.

Waste Management of Pine Bluff partnered with the city on this event, supplying trucks, dumpsters and drivers, as well as adjusting employee work hours. Keep Arkansas Beautiful provided cleanup supplies.

Volunteers filled two industrial-type dumpsters, with each estimated to hold as much as 5 or 6 tons of trash.

Fells said also, "We partnered with Kevin Harris with the Jefferson County Extension Office."

Last year, Harris was named the stormwater agent at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, which is part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. He is working to educate people on the importance of keeping stormwater drains clear of debris and litter.

A commitment to cleanliness

Central Baptist Church pastor Jordan Ferris said city officials approached him about a month ago, asking if his church could be used as a launching place for this cleanup effort.

"I told them sure," he said.

After all, he continued, "We are part of the community and need to do our part to make sure everything looks good. This is my first time to help out."

Resident Grant Williams said he volunteers at every cleanup event, like the one the city held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day earlier this year.

Williams left the city in 1981, spent about 20 years in the military and returned around 2000.

"We need to try to clean the city up. I'm retired and back here, and we need to clean it up," he said.

Fells said the mayor's office is receiving numerous calls in support of efforts.

"People are passionate about removing litter. They want this to be a clean city," Fells said.

Since Washington took office in January 2017, one of her professional goals, she said, was "to fix up, clean up and build up Pine Bluff."

It has remained a top priority of her administration, and the city has held about four-litter pickup events per year. Including Saturday, her office has organized 18 cleanups to date.

A call to keep clean

Washington is asking everyone to do their part, and she suggested starting at home by keeping properties free of trash.

"It takes everybody to keep the city clean," whether it's volunteering for the cleanup day or not, she said.

There's no reason to dump a used refrigerator or other large household items in empty lots or along the road or to leave it in the yard. The mayor instructed residents to put such items at the curb on trash day, and they will be picked up.

Also, instead of tossing paper, cups and cigarette butts out the windows, keep litter bags in vehicles, she said.

"We want to get this city as clean as possible. It's about true pride. It's a reflection of all of us," Washington said.

Participants gear up for the cleanup sponsored by the city of Pine Bluff. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)