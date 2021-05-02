Washington picks former ASU DL

Former Arkansas State University defensive lineman William Bradley-King was selected by the Washington Football Team with the 240th overall pick in the seventh round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. The pass rusher from Kansas City, Mo., earned All-Big 12 honorable mention honors at Baylor in 2020.

Bradley-King spent three seasons with the Red Wolves before transferring to the Bears for his final college season. He made 88 tackles and recorded 14.5 sacks at ASU, and was named first-team All-Sun Belt in 2019.

Bradley-King had 31 tackles and 3.5 sacks at Baylor in 2020.