GOLF

Xiyu on top in Singapore

China’s Lin Xiyu tapped in on the 18th hole for her fourth birdie of the back nine and a 5-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead Saturday after three rounds of the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore. Lin had a 54-hole total of 14-under 202 at Sentosa Golf Club. Hannah Green shot her second consecutive 66 to move into a share of second place with world No. 2-ranked Inbee Park, who shot 70 with a birdie on the 18th after a double-bogey 7 on the 16th cost her the lead. Park, who appeared to be limping late in her round Saturday, led by one stroke after the first round and was tied for the lead after two. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez had the low round of the day with a 65 to leave the Mexican player in fourth place, two strokes behind.

Two share lead in Spain

Kalle Samooja carded a 5-under 66 to pull level with overnight leader Nicolai von Dellingshausen and send both into the final round of the Tenerife (Spain) Open with a one-shot lead on Saturday. Samooja of Finland made six birdies to go with one bogey over the third round at the Golf Costa Adeje course on the Canary Islands. German golfer Von Dellingshausen started the day three shots up and held onto his share of the lead after carding a 70 on three birdies and two bogeys. Former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angles fell back with a 73 on Saturday. Angles is six shots behind the leaders.

Barjon takes over

Paul Barjon fired a 6-under 64 on Saturday to grab a three-stroke lead at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Huntsville Championship at the Ledges in Huntsville, Ala. Barjon is at 14-under 196 after three rounds. Mito Pereira and Brandon Wu are tied for second at 11-under 199. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) is at 4-under after a 2-under 68 on Saturday. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) turned in a 73 on Saturday and is 1-under for the tournament.

BASKETBALL

Top center transfers to LSU

New LSU women’s Coach Kim Mulkey has persuaded one of her top former Baylor recruits to follow her move to the Tigers. Hannah Gusters, a 6-5 former McDonald’s All-American who was among the top rated high school centers in the nation in 2020, is transferring to LSU, Mulkey announced on Saturday. Gusters, who spent one season at Baylor, has four years of eligibility remaining and will be immediately eligible for the Tigers. Gusters has been invited tryout of for the U.S. Basketball’s 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup Team in Denver this month. When Gusters played for MacArthur High School in Dallas, she was ranked as the nation’s 16th-best prospect as a senior, when she averaged 22.1 points and 10.3 rebounds, and was named Miss Basketball for the state of Texas.

TENNIS

Barty advances in Madrid

Ashleigh Barty and Iga Swiatek, the two most recent champions of the French Open, will meet in the last 16 of the Madrid Open. They won their second-round matches on Saturday to set up the first-time meeting. Barty won the French Open in 2019, and Swiatek last year in Barty’s absence. The top-ranked Barty needed three sets to beat 80th-ranked Tamara Zidansek. Barty struggled with her first serves, but she compensated by striking nine aces and saved nine break points to outlast Zidansek 6-4, 1-6, 6-3. That took her win streak on clay to 13 matches after claiming the Stuttgart title last week. Swiatek brushed aside Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-3 for the Pole’s ninth win in a row on clay. Three-time Madrid champion Petra Kvitova also advanced after she beat Angelique Kerber 6-4, 7-5 in another battle of Grand Slam winners.

Basilashvili wins twice

Nikoloz Basilashvili set up a meeting with Jan-Lennard Struff in the Munich Open final by winning two matches on Saturday. Basilashvili was leading 5-4 in his quarterfinal with Norbert Gombos when it was suspended on Friday due to rain. The Georgian served out the first set on Saturday and broke Gombos once in the second for a 6-4, 6-4 win. He then blew away Casper Ruud 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals, breaking the Norwegian five times. Ruud, too, was playing his second match of the day after beating John Millman 6-3, 6-4. Their quarterfinal was suspended on Friday following the first set.