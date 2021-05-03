Antetokounmpo scores 49 as Bucks outlast Nets

MILWAUKEE -- Giannis Antetokounmpo played how he wants to play, and it was enough to overcome a terrific effort by Kevin Durant.

Antetokounmpo scored 49 points and Khris Middleton had 26 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 117-114 victory over Durant and the Nets on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo also had 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocked shots. The two-time reigning NBA MVP went 21 for 36 from the floor, including a 4-for-8 performance from three-point range.

"I've been working on a jump shot my whole life," Antetokounmpo said. "I know eventually one day it's all going to click.

"Tonight that picture I created, that's who I want to be moving forward. It doesn't matter if I score 49 points. I don't care about that. What I care about is how I slowed down, how I was able to find my teammates. How if I missed one, missed a second one, missed a third one and still be able to come down and shoot another one. This is what I believe I can be."

The Bucks (40-24) won for the third time in four games to pull within 2 1/2 games of the Nets (43-22) in the three-way battle for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia is on top at 43-21 after its win in San Antonio on Sunday night.

Milwaukee hosts Brooklyn again on Tuesday night.

"Every day you wake up is about your craft," Durant said. "We've just got to stay locked in mentally to what we're trying to do as a group."

Durant had 42 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets, but he missed a difficult fadeaway three-pointer at the buzzer. Kyrie Irving scored 20 points, and Landry Shamet finished with 17.

Durant was 7 of 13 from three-point range and 16 of 33 overall while playing a game-high 40 minutes.

"You've got a guy who is pretty much the same size as Giannis, with unlimited range," Middleton said. "KD is a guy who will just pull up in your face like you're not there."

Antetokounmpo finished three points shy of his career high, set against Philadelphia in March 2019.

A slick move by Antetokounmpo gave the Bucks a 117-112 lead, and Irving answered with a layup. But Durant and Middleton traded three-point misses before the final attempt by Durant.

"I was not going back and forth with KD," Antetokounmpo said. "There's nobody in this world who can go back and forth with him. He's one of the greatest players to ever play this game.

"You've got to be able to do it as a unit, to guard him and make it tough on him. I was just trying to do my job, get to my spot and execute and help my team win."

HEAT 121, HORNETS 111

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Jimmy Butler added 18 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists, and surging Miami easily defeated Charlotte to move into sole possession of sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Miami's win combined with Boston's 129-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers leaves the Heat (35-30) a full game ahead of the Celtics with seven games remaining.

That's significant because the team that finishes in sixth automatically qualifies for the playoffs, while the teams that finish in seventh through 10th place must earn their way into the postseason via the play-in tournament.

Kendrick Nunn added 19 points and Goran Dragic had 18 for the Heat, who've won four of their last five.

P.J. Washington had 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting for the Hornets (31-33), while rookie LaMelo Ball finished with 14 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in his second game back from a broken wrist.

KNICKS 122, ROCKETS 97

HOUSTON -- Julius Randle scored 31 points in three quarters to lead New York to a victory over Houston.

Randle, who had seven rebounds and six assists, scored 15 points in the third quarter to pad the lead and spent the fourth quarter on the bench with the game out of reach.

It was the 11th victory in 12 games for the Knicks and the seventh loss in eight games for the Rockets, who have the NBA's worst record at 16-49.

TRAIL BLAZERS 129,

CELTICS 119

BOSTON -- CJ McCollum scored 10 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and Portland held on for a victory over Boston, extending the Trail Blazers' winning streak to four.

Damian Lillard had 26 points and 13 assists for Portland. Carmelo Anthony finished with 13 points -- including a three-pointer with 1:08 remaining to help seal it after Boston pulled within two points.

The Trail Blazers improved to 4-0 on their six-game road trip.

Jayson Tatum scored 33 to lead Boston.

SUNS 123, THUNDER 120

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Devin Booker scored 32 points, and Phoenix held off Oklahoma City.

Former Thunder guard Chris Paul had 18 points and 11 assists, and Torrey Craig added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Suns, who shot 54%. Phoenix entered the night one-half game behind Utah for the best record in the Western Conference.

Phoenix led 119-103 with 3:29 remaining before the Thunder closed the game on a 17-4 run. Oklahoma City was coming off a 152-95 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night, the worst home loss in NBA history.

Darius Bazley had 19 points and nine rebounds and Theo Maledon added 18 points for the Thunder, who have lost 20 of 22.

KINGS 111, MAVERICKS 99

DALLAS -- Buddy Hield scored 27 points, Marvin Bagley III had 23 points and nine rebounds and Sacramento beat Dallas, giving the also-ran Kings a season sweep of the playoff-contending Mavericks.

All three games were in a span of 15 days, which the Mavericks finished with a 6-0 record against the other teams while going 0-3 for the second time in three seasons against the Kings.

Luka Doncic scored 30 points before getting ejected in the final minute after his second technical foul in another game without European sidekick Kristaps Porzingis, who is battling right knee soreness.

SIXERS 113, SPURS 111 (OT)

SAN ANTONIO -- Joel Embiid had 34 points and 12 rebounds, and Philadelphia held on to beat San Antonio in overtime.

Ben Simmons tipped in the game-winner off a miss from Embiid as time expired. Embiid had four points in overtime, all on free throws.

Seth Curry scored 22 points and Dwight Howard added 14 as Philadelphia won its fourth in a row to remain atop the Eastern Conference. Simmons finished with 5 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in 35 minutes.

Lonnie Walker IV had 23 points to lead the Spurs, who lost their third straight.

Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday shoots in traffic during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Brooklyn Nets' Blake Griffin draws a charge on Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)