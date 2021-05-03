Banking talk of Heart-N-Hands

Sandy Smith recently presented the program, Online Banking, to the Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club at the Pursuit Church in White Hall.

Banking online means accessing one's bank account and carrying out financial transactions through the internet on a smartphone, tablet, or computer. It's quick, usually free, and allows a person to carry out a number of tasks such as paying bills and transferring money without having to visit or call the bank, according to the presentation.

People can set up automatic withdrawals. Online banking can be used for debit or checking. Smith stressed the importance of keeping financial information safe if one chooses to bank online.

Also during the Heart-N-Hands meeting, Delores Kelley reported that the Transformation Project still needs cereal donations. She thanked the members who brought cereal or made monetary donations, according to the news release.

President Cathy Lewis announced that the club officers for 2021-23 are President Delores Kelley, Vice President Jody Stout, Secretary Linda Murray, Treasurer Connie Herrin and Parliamentarian Cathy Lewis.

Members wore masks and practiced social distancing. After the meeting, Debbie James and Brenda Robinson taught a Button Heart Craft.

Events that the club can look forward to attending are Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council Spring Council on May 4 at the Pine Bluff Country Club, Sundae Candles Workshop at the Pursuit Church after the club meeting on May 13 and the Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council State Meeting from June 8-10.

