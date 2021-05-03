Beekeeper John McBride's life is sweet

GRAVETTE -- Life is sweet for John McBride.

He can sit in his backyard, feel the warm breeze, listen to the birds sing and watch his bees flying among the blossoms of the flowering crabapples and fruit trees nearby.

John and his wife Sharon enjoy gardening and are quite happy on their 15 acres on Fishback Road in rural Gravette where he operates McBride Apiary and stays busy caring for his bees. Sharon was a programmer for Cooper Communities for a few years and then spent 25 years in the ISD department at Walmart. She now spends much of her time tending her large flowerbeds and their lovely brick home.

McBride is a Missouri native and grew up in Prosperity, east of Joplin. He graduated from high school in Carterville, Mo., an old lead and zinc mining town, and attended Ozark Bible College at Joplin for about a year.

He soon joined the Navy and met Sharon, a California native, when he was stationed in San Diego serving as a radioman there. They married in 1965 and when his Navy duty ended, he brought Sharon home to Jasper, Mo., where they lived for four or five years.

The McBrides moved to Springdale in 1976 and then came to Gravette in 1992. They purchased their farm; and Sharon, who is an avid gardener, planted several trees in the backyard and put in large flowerbeds. They visited Sharon's parents at Christmastime.

"Her daddy was a good gardener. She got her green thumb from him," John said.

His own father, a World War II vet, always had a garden too.

John worked as a bricklayer and operated a small construction company. One of his workers was a beekeeper and John asked him if he would put a hive on his place to aid in pollinating his fruit trees. Since his helper lived in Springdale and John was in Gravette, he said he felt it would be too far to go to tend his hive.

"Why don't you get your own bees?" he asked, assuring him he would help.

And that's just what John did in 1992.

McBride has tended up to 20 beehives. Today he has 13 hives on his farm and in several out yards. He explained twhenever his bees swarm, he does his best to catch the swarm and get them into a hive because they have less chance of survival in the wild. Consequently, there is a need for more and more hives. He set up his first hive off the farm when Paul Keith, who had a good stand of clover, asked to have one placed at his home. Today he has hives on the Keith place and at the homes of other family members. He harvested about 50 gallons of honey last year and says he can get up to 70 or 80 gallons in a good year.

Processing the honey is quite a labor-intensive procedure. John says Sharon dons her beekeeper's suit and helps him when it is harvest time. They remove the trays of honey from the hives and he places them in an electric extractor which spins the honey out of the combs. Then he bottles the healthy sweet treat in 8-ounce gift bottles, 16-ounce squeeze bottles, and 22-ounce jars.

Honey processing is quite a messy procedure. John says he first did the work in the home kitchen and there would be sticky honey all over the place, even on the bottoms of his feet. He said Sharon was delighted when he decided a few years ago to construct a building for honey processing near a new well in their backyard. It's conveniently located near the water supply and, with an abundance of windows, has served as a greenhouse where the McBrides can acclimate their tomatoes and other plants before placing them in the garden.

John at first gave his extra honey away but began to sell it more recently as he produced larger quantities. He added creamed honey to his offerings just this year. The product from his first experiments was not too good, he said, so he went online and watched videos to perfect the product. Creamed honey uses a starter and is made from crystallized honey which he places in a blender to smooth out the granules.

McBride heats 10 pints of honey to 140 degrees and holds it there for 45 minutes until all the crystals dissolve. Then he cools it rapidly to 70 degrees and adds the starter. The product is then held at 57 degrees for seven to eight weeks. The result is a delicious smooth spread perfect for one's morning biscuits or toast. He says he has bought others' creamed honey but found none as good as his own.

John is a member of the Benton County Beekeepers Association, which meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Cave Springs Church of Christ. He recommends it highly to all beekeepers and persons interested in learning more about bees and their care. He says he's learned a lot at the meetings, which often feature a speaker or informative demonstrations.

He recently learned about making a swarm collector at one of the meetings and has already constructed one in his backyard in hopes of collecting a swarm before it travels farther. He especially recommends association meetings as opportunities for new beekeepers to learn from and be mentored by longtime, more experienced beekeepers.

McBride also sometimes attends Arkansas Beekeepers Association meetings when they are held in the area. He attended their fall conference, held in Bentonville, in 2019 and entered their competition. He came home with first-place award plaques for his dark amber honey and comb honey, proof positive that his peers in the business appreciate the quality of his product.

John has been a vendor at the Gravette farmers' market for the last four years. The market opened for the season last Saturday but he says he is low on honey now and does not plan to harvest more for about a month. He hopes to have honey to sell at the market sometime in late May.