Benton County marriage licenses

April 22

Darren Scott Andrews, 44, Bentonville, and Elsy Marisela Umana, 45, Siloam Springs

Fernando Jimenez-Hernandez, 49, and Andrea Anaya-Cruz, 24, both of Rogers

April 23

Braden Riley Anderson, 27, and Margarita Serna, 27, both of Rogers

Lauro Martin Cedillo-Sosa, 34, and Elvia Lucero Salazar-Silva, 28, both of Rogers

Maxwell Frederic Daniel, 30, and Sussie Nickole Perdomo-Oro, 27, both of Iowa City, Iowa

Timothy Paul Davis, 33, and Amanda LeAnn Kenney, 30, both of Lowell

Daniel Dean Gast, 30, Pea Ridge, and Brittney Lee McGaugh, 33, Hindsville

Casey Lynn Haines, 31, and Taylor Renea Johnson, 25, both of Lowell

Kevin Scott Holland, 26, and Kaleigh Renee Witherspoon, 26, both of Lowell

Morgan James Long, 25, and Caitlyn Elora Smith, 24, both of Bella Vista

Nathaniel Kelechi Nwachuku, 30, and Jessica Lynn Hall, 29, both of Pea Ridge

Joshua James Sharp, 27, and Madison Reed Wilson, 26, both of Denver, Colo.

Timothy Franklin Thompson, 67, and LaDonna Ruth Harvey, 45, both of Springdale

Harsha Venigandla, 28, and Akhila Priya Chilukuri, 28, both of Bentonville

April 26

Daniel Wade Aylett, 30, Bentonville, and Lauren Rachel Scarbrough, 27, Rogers

Bryce Robert Beckmann, 22, and Katelyn Renee Ralph, 22, both of Bella Vista

Chad Allen Binder, 36, and Mandie Irene Spencer, 35, both of Rogers

Mason Ryan Brodie, 25, and Julia Gates Wright, 24, both of Rogers

Cory Dale Duncan, 40, and Lacresha Ann Colville, 39, both of Gravette

Christopher Carl Kordsmeier II, 38, and Madison Christine Scott, 27, both of Rogers

Dean William Losh, 47, Bella Vista, and Tamara Lanise Muehlebach, 43, Bentonville

Eric Pasket Wayne Malone, 37, and Elizabeth Francis Scott, 29, both of Siloam Springs

Kevin Lajlim Moua, 28, and Kashoua Thor, 25, both of Bentonville

Gary Darnell Pegues, 32, and Destin Coryan Nichols, 25, both of Rogers

Brian David Secrest, 39, and Bernadette Denise Holt, 37, both of Bentonville

Randy Thompson, 45, and Shelley Waldrop, 46, both of Pea Ridge

April 27

Sean Michael Cahalin, 42, and Traci Cathleen Whitehead, 44, both of Rogers

Raymond Henry Etheredge, 25, and Elle Marie Moon, 22, both of Bella Vista

Heather Christine Hannah, 23, and Sydney Leigh Ferriel, 23, both of Gravette

Jackie McKinon, 68, and Karen Diane Donnell, 64, both of Bentonville

Randall Lynn Pearcy II, 33, and Savannah Christine Hopkins, 33, both of Bentonville

April 28

Danny Spencer Berkvens, 21, and Gabriela Liset Rodriguez, 20, both of Rogers

Jeremy Joseph Gittings, 27, and Michelle Denise Reynolds, 26, both of Rogers

Charles Leo Riedmueller II, 48, and Sarah Elizabeth Mouritsen, 34, both of Bentonville

Jesus Rios-Ortiz, 31, and Banesa Leanos-DeSantiago, 26, both of Rogers

Leonardo Rodriguez, 35, and Yadira Bernice Delgado, 32, both of Rogers

Jeremy David Wells Jr., 20, and Destiny Nicole Hall, 18, both of Rogers