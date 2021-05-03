Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

April 19

Gentry High School Baseball Concession

1155 Pioneer Lane, Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No water at this facility. No approved alternative to ware washing.

Mazzio's Pizza Bentonville

1117 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Multiple areas in kitchen have an accumulation of food residue, dust and grime: walls throughout pizza prep area, outside of microwave, walk-in cooler floor (particularly underneath the shelves) and outside of pizza oven. Broken/missing tiles on wall behind and beside cooler for making pizzas.

Mazzio's Pizza

906 W. Kenwood St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Exterior of two different dressing containers appear to have mold on the them around the top/lid. Exterior of dressing containers have product running down the outside. Reach-in under the fryer is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Wings, boneless chicken, ravioli are all 48 degrees. Food items not date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: No test strips on location to check the sanitizer concentration at the three-compartment sink. Area behind the pizza oven, flour bags and under other equipment is visibly dirty with food debris. Food debris visible under the lid, behind the food pans and bottom of prep tables. Standing water in the bottom of the pizza prep table. Floor in the walk-in has lettuce and food debris buildup. Permit not posted and in customer view. Repeat violation.

Taco Bell

1050 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Test strips to check sanitizer concentration are wet and no longer valid.

Walmart Convenience w/fuel

1300 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Multiple boxes of single-use items such as cups were stored directly on the floor.

April 20

Crabby's Seafood Bar and Grill

1800 S. 52nd St., Suite 102, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Puddle of water collecting in bottom of prep table.

Fred's Hickory Inn

1502 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Bag of onions stored on floor. Wiping cloths stored in sanitizer buckets with no sanitizer residual.

Noncritical violations: No quat test strips.

Levis Gastrolounge

224 S. Second St., Rogers

Critical violations: Hot water not working on kitchen handsink.

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in freezer.

Siloam Springs Senior Center

750 Heritage Court, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit posted expired 3/31/21. Fee has been paid. Permit is most likely in transit.

April 21

El Farolito Tex-Mex Restaurant and Bakery

415 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: Eating Easter chocolate above meat prep area. Food in hot hold has no lids to protect food from the environment. Raw meat above and next to vegetables in walk-in cooler. Sanitizer stored above drink, cups and food items.

Noncritical violations: None

Little Feet Street

110 Shane Drive, Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cloths used and left on food contact surface.

Pizza Hut

306 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food in pizza prep after cooking uncovered with contamination from environment probable. Nonfood contact surfaces have an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris.

Wendy's

550 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Dropped food on floor of walk-in freezer.

April 22

28 Springs Restaurant

100 E. University St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Food on the roll rack in the walk-in cooler is not at 41 degrees or below. The racks are very full and may not be allowing for proper circulation. Dressing in the front servers cooler is not date marked. Multiple spray bottles of what appear to be chemicals are not labeled as needed. Milk in a spray bottle not labeled as needed.

Noncritical violations: At the bar, glass chest cooler and ice cube cooler are visibly dirty on the bottom inside the units. Under both cabinets at both servers stations are visibly dirty. The cabinet at the back servers station has a strong odor.

Cannonball Cafe

311 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Employee sliced lemons with bare hands. Eggs being stored above ready-to-eat items.

Noncritical violations: None

CV's Family Foods Deli-Bakery

200 First Ave. S.E., Gravette

Critical violations: Deli counter and walk-in cooler found with out-of-date food. Mixing bowl, food slicer, food processor, can opener all have food debris on the surface. Knives in the clean rack have food debris on them. Canned biscuits use-by date 02/14/21, sliced cheese multipack use by date 4/02/21, found in deli walk-in cooler on 4/22/21. Chubbs of meat, ham, bologna, turkey found not out of date, but dated for seven days or more. Cleaner, sanitizer and Lysol products stored next to cooking oil. Drip trays in display cold hold units for deli meats and cheeses have contaminated water above food items.

Noncritical violations: Used wiping cloths left on prep surfaces. Base of mixer, prep table counter, door of walk-in units, handle of walk-in units and stainless steel doors have food debris.

Glasgow's Cafe

411 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee washing dishes was not using test strips to check strength of sanitizer.

Northwest Medical Center-Morrison Food Service

3000 Medical Center Parkway, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit posted expired 2/28/2021.

Pea Ridge Cafe (Lil M's Cafe)

467 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Employee drinks in prep area left uncovered. Spray bottles not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: No test strips available.

Simple Simon's Pizza

603 First Ave. S.E., Suite A, Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips for the quaternary ammonia sanitizer solution.

Thai Kitchen

707 S.W. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Employees are not washing their hands in between changing tasks. Multiple prepared food items in cold storage with no date markings.

Noncritical violations: Multiple areas in kitchen have an accumulation of grease and food residue: wall and vent hood by wok/fryers, handles on most refrigerators and floor around fryers.

The Lion Stop

601 First Ave. S.W., Gravette

Critical violations: Fried chicken and chicken tenders were out of temperature in the glass food display.

Noncritical violations: Floors in back storage area have an accumulation of dirt and food residue/crumbs, particularly under the three-compartment sink and under/around food storage shelves.

April 23

Carsten Concessions Mini Funnel

20932 Shady Grove Road, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Nacho cheese in hot well at 117 degrees and corn dogs on right side of warmer at 122 degrees and should be kept at 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: Drill using a mixer attachment that is not approved for food preparation. Interior of chest freezer is missing pieces of the coating and is rusty in many areas.

Carsten Concessions Candy Mobile

20932 Shady Grove Road, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Floor is sinking near back of trailer.

Las Fajitas Grill

2003 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Suite 15, Bentonville

Critical violations: Employees are not washing their hands when changing tasks or before putting on gloves. For instance, going from washing dishes to preparing food or when employees go from cleaning up prep area to preparing food. Refried beans in walk-in cooler dated were at 46 degrees in the middle. Beans are stored in a large container and stacked on other large food containers. Guacamole at 50 degrees in cold hold unit. Food should be kept at 41 degrees or below. Containers of hard taco bowls and shells are stored above prep table without a protective covering. Knives in food prep area are stored in between the cold hold unit and the prep table. Surfaces are not clean.

Noncritical violations: Lid to large freezer in back storage area is falling apart so it no longer closes tightly. The insulation inside is showing through due to missing pieces. Light bulbs above chip warmer do not have any protective shielding.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

April 19 -- Arkansas Arts Academy High School, 506 W. Poplar St., Rogers; Coleman's, 103 E. Presidential Drive, Lowell; Grace Lutheran Schools, 415 N. Sixth Place, Lowell; Grace Lutheran Church, 415 N. Sixth Place, Lowell; Rogers Heritage High School, 1114 S. Fifth St., Rogers

April 20 -- Acambaro, 215 S. Eighth St., Rogers; Boys & Girls Club of Siloam Springs, 655 Heritage Court, Siloam Springs; Innisfree Retirement Community, 300 Innisfree Circle, Rogers; Petit Bistro, 2702 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Walmart Market Deli-Bakery, 1703 E.Central Ave., Bentonville

April 21 --Brain Freeze Sno & Whips Bentonville, 604 S.W. A St., Bentonville; Brain Freeze Sno & Whips Pea Ridge, 200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge; Crackerjack, 13998 Arkansas 12 East, Rogers; Fairview Elementary School, 3131 W. Garrett Road, Rogers; Mavis Wine Co., 718 N. Second St., 101, Rogers; Outpost Eats, 203 W. Wood St., Rogers; Stepping Stone Children's Academy, 1100 N.E. McClain Road, Bentonville; Taco's El Rincon, 1201 N. Second St., Rogers; Tennie Russell Primary School, 1110 Bella Vista Road, Bentonville

April 22 -- Delta Crawfish NWA, 620 Ash St., Lowell; Linda's Kids Home Daycare, 1014 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge; The Pedaler's Pub , 410 S.W. A St., Bentonville

April 23 -- Bayou Boys Crawfish Shack, 601 W. Hudson Road, Rogers; Bentonville Lincoln Junior High School, 1206 N.W. Leopard Lane, Bentonville; Mountain Snow, 21842 Floyd Moore Road, Gentry; Nacho Taters, 300 N. Second St., Rogers; Shuckin Delicious Roasted Corn, 7658 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville; Yoder's Fried Pies, 16036 Aubrey Long Road, Gentry