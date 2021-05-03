Sections
Boil order rescinded for Goshen residents

Today at 10:29 a.m.

The precautionary boil order issued Thursday for some residents of Goshen has ended, according to city of Fayetteville Water and Sewer Department.

The affected water main has been restored, water pressure has been restored and an adequate disinfectant level has been established, according to the department.

The precautionary measure was for residents east of Wyman Road to the end of the Fayetteville water service area. Thursday's release said that contaminated water may have entered the water distribution system due to a loss of pressure.

The latest bacteriological survey indicates that the water is now safe to drink, according to the release.

