Our May book club discussed The Buddha in the Attic by Julie Otsuka.

It was a very different kind of book without one main character. Instead, the book tells the story of a group of Japanese women who came as mail-order brides to California. Each of the 8 chapters describes a part of their journey. From the boat ride, to meeting their husbands, their lives and where they settle, having children, then WWII and their relocation. Each chapter is like a list of experiences and how each one of the women experienced each part of their lives, each unique and different.

Some of our group had a hard time getting into the story because of its unique style, but it was a very fast read. I enjoyed it, but wished there had been a chapter about their experience in the camps, and then their life afterwards. Instead, the last chapter was told from the white peoples perspective in their old communities and how they wondered where they were and how they were doing. This one scored between a 3 and a 4 with our members, with an overall average of 3.75.

Ann knocked the themed foods out of the park.

She was wearing a kimono and served us ramen bowls, yakitori (Japanese chicken skewers) and edamame.

We ate with chopsticks and got a set to bring home. It was so fun!

It is so nice that we are back to meeting in person and enjoying each others company as much as our book discussions.

A great first day back in town!

Surprising to me, several of our group had never eaten Ramen noodles before!

What did they eat in college? My kids liked them too as young children, and my daughter and her husband still eat them often.