Deputies investigate after body found in Garland County

Deputies are investigating after a person was found dead Friday evening outside a residence in Mountain Pine, according to the Garland County sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded around 5:11 p.m. to the 2500 block of West Glazypeau Road in reference to a deceased person, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The body has been sent to the state crime lab to determine the identity and cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies are asking anyone with information to contact Investigator J.D. Crow at jdcrow@garlandcounty.org.