Man, 38, drowns while unclogging drain at Crown Lake, authorities say

A Salem man drowned Friday morning while attempting to unclog a drain at Crown Lake, authorities said.

Authorities were notified around 10:50 a.m. of a drowning at the lake in Horseshoe Bend, according to a statement posted Friday on social media by the Izard County sheriff’s office.

Charlie LaFevers, 38, was pulled into a spillway while attempting to repair a drain clogged by recent flooding, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said that, in addition to deputies from the sheriff’s office, responders from the Horseshoe Bend Fire Department, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Vital Link and the office of emergency management were at the scene.