Food Network's Alton Brown sets live Little Rock show in March 2022

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 1:32 p.m.
FILE — Alton Brown, is shown in this 2017 file photo from Iron Chef Gauntlet, Season 1.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for Food Network star Alton Brown’s “Alton Brown Live — Beyond the Eats” show, scheduled for 7 p.m. March 30, 2022, at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St.

Tickets are $46-$76 plus service fees. A limited number of $151 “VIP experience” tickets include premium seating and an invitation to attend “an intimate Q&A session with Alton Brown,” according to a news release.

Call (501) 244-8800 or visit Ticketmaster.com.

Brown (altonbrownlive.com) created the live culinary variety show, mixing science, music and food; his “Edible Inevitable Tour” and “Eat Your Science” show played in more than 200 cities — including a Little Rock performance in November 2017 — attracting more than 350,000 people.

He says fans can expect “more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff. … Plus, you’ll see things I’ve never been allowed to do on TV.”

