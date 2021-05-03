Food Network's Alton Brown sets live Little Rock show in March 2022

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for Food Network star Alton Brown’s “Alton Brown Live — Beyond the Eats” show, scheduled for 7 p.m. March 30, 2022, at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St.

Tickets are $46-$76 plus service fees. A limited number of $151 “VIP experience” tickets include premium seating and an invitation to attend “an intimate Q&A session with Alton Brown,” according to a news release.

Call (501) 244-8800 or visit Ticketmaster.com.

Brown (altonbrownlive.com) created the live culinary variety show, mixing science, music and food; his “Edible Inevitable Tour” and “Eat Your Science” show played in more than 200 cities — including a Little Rock performance in November 2017 — attracting more than 350,000 people.

He says fans can expect “more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff. … Plus, you’ll see things I’ve never been allowed to do on TV.”