Franklin named player of the week

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas center fielder Christian Franklin was named SEC player of the week Monday.

Franklin was 6 for 11 with 10 RBI during a three-game series at LSU. Franklin homered in the series opener and hit two doubles in the second game. He also had an outfield assist to throw out a runner at third base in the seventh inning of the opening game.

Franklin walked twice during the series and scored five runs.

Arkansas has had six players recognized with weekly SEC awards this season. Franklin, Matt Goodheart and Casey Opitz have been named SEC player of the week, Kevin Kopps and Caleb Bolden have been named pitcher of the week, and right fielder Cayden Wallace has twice earned freshman of the week.