Man jailed for car

assault on woman

North Little Rock police arrested a man Saturday after witnesses told officers that a woman, identified as the man's ex-girlfriend, had been dragged with a vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Kevin Jonathan Ramirez-Srey, 23, of Little Rock, was charged with aggravated assault of a family or household member after the 11:40 p.m. arrest.

Witnesses to the incident told police they saw the woman being dragged through the parking lot at 2521 Arkansas 161.

The report stated she had marks that were "consistent with being drug by a vehicle".

Ramirez-Srey was being held in the Pulaski County jail as of Sunday evening.