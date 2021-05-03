OPINION: Horoscopes by Holiday

You let people be themselves, and for this tendency and talent you are showered with the bounty that comes from being loved and admired.

Happy birthday May 3: You let people be themselves, and for this tendency and talent you are showered in the bounty that comes from being beloved and admired. Next season, you'll steer in a completely new direction and learn a different world. You'll bank on your instinct for investing in people and finally find the right person for a crucial role.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There's no need to hurry. As counterintuitive as it may seem, you'll get there sooner if you slow down. Fast action is unnecessary; it would likely produce time-consuming mistakes.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Being fantastic at a job is one thing. People knowing you're fantastic at it is an entirely different area and very important now. Think of this publicity as a job within your job, thus requiring its own skills and systems.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Happy days will return, but the happiness will be different, as happiness, just like fashion, is contextual — a reflection of the times, always updating and never the same twice.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There are environments more and less conducive to your health, and you're very good at projecting which way it will go for you. The trick is in taking that moment to reflect and make a conscious decision.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You don't feel prepared to go to the next level, and yet the door opens and the brave thing to do is step through — no, jump through — before it slides closed again and the train takes off.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Today is a little like a field trip to a theme park in which everyone in the party is wearing the same shirt. You can tell who is in your group right away, and you'll keep tabs accordingly.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Authenticity and transparency have been buzzwords for years now, to the degree that you're starting to doubt anyone who uses them too much. It's similar to how you've learned not to trust people who say, "Trust me."

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Responsibility doesn't burden you in the least today. In fact, you have become so strong through your various roles that you hardly notice the weighty load you regularly carry.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You can feel free and simultaneously follow a schedule. In fact, if you didn't schedule your free time, you'd either have far too much of it or none of it, both unfavorable and unliberated states.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You're so attractive when you're doing your thing, and the deeper you get into it, the more attractive you become. You wear your passions like a well-styled, custom look.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sometimes, people who think they are offering you their support actually seem to make things more difficult than when you were doing it all on your own. Watch out for that dynamic today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Admirably, you want to please others and ease their burdens. The best way to do this now is to please yourself. You may actually find it more difficult, as there will be some investigation involved in knowing your own preferences.

ASPECTS OF AEOLUS

Aeolus, the Greek keeper of wind, is especially fond of the musical moaning, whistling and general excitement of whipping air, not to mention all that's swept up, deposited or eroded by its invisible hand. Four squared aspects today assure that by day's end, we'll have answered to the cosmic version of a howling Aeolian breeze.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: "Are you kidding me right now? Over the last two months, I have sent out job applications, answered ads, given friendly hints and nudges, pitched myself and plain asked for what I wanted at least 20 times to no avail. It's like I can't get a date, job, interest ... NOTHING! I now know what it means when people say, 'I can't even get arrested,' because I'm seriously pinching myself to see if I even exist. This has to be a heck of a cosmic climate for a Leo. When will it end?"

A: You're used to getting attention with a finger snap, or not even. Frankly, you often get attention just by doing things like walking by, looking someone in the eyes, gesturing their way ... so this period of cosmic literal ignorance (as in the entities around you are giving you their ignore-ance) feels not just uncomfortable but maybe even devastating. And yet ...

Would you believe it's how it is for a lot of people a lot of the time? Not everyone has your natural charismatic gifts for entertaining the world. Hopefully, this spell will help you appreciate how good you usually have it. Furthermore, having to work at getting attention and results is an opportunity to figure out what people want and how to tweak what you're giving to match that.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Does country outlaw Eric Church know how cosmically astute it is to release new work near his solar return? The 2020 Country Music Awards entertainer of the year is on a crusade to get fans vaccinated and tours back on the road so he can take the release of his three-part album, "Heart & Soul," to concert venues this fall. Church was born when the sun and Mercury were in Taurus, a down-to-earth energy symbolized by the bull (ideal for cowboys) and the sign that rules the voice.