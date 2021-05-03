Hunt donates $1 million to New Beginnings housing project in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- A project to provide microshelter housing to people experiencing homelessness is getting a $1 million donation to finish construction and support programming.

Jane Hunt, whose parents J.B. and Johnelle Hunt founded the largest publicly owned trucking company in the United States in Lowell, is donating $1 million to New Beginnings, a temporary housing community in the south part of town, according to a news release.

The plans involve 20 prefabricated houses with about 160 square feet of living space. The village is being built on 5 acres southwest of 19th Street and School Avenue, just south of 7 Hills Homeless Center.

A 3,500-square-foot service building will provide showers, laundry rooms, a teaching kitchen, meeting space and storage for the residents. A staff member with New Beginnings will be on site at all times.

The project's mission is to welcome people who have experienced long-term homelessness or face barriers to regaining housing, according to the New Beginnings website.

The Arkansas Community Foundation in Little Rock helped organize the donation, according to a news release. The foundation is a statewide nonprofit that works to protect, grow and direct charitable dollars, according to its website.

Hunt is a founding member of the foundation's Philanthropy Club in Northwest Arkansas. The club is made up of 44 women who are committed to learning about the needs of the community, according to the release.

The donation allows New Beginnings to finish construction and wrap its capital campaign, Board President Aaron Marshall said in the release. The nonprofit organization can shift its focus to sustained programming for staff and services for clients, he said.

Hunt said in the release she felt New Beginnings offered a real solution to ending homelessness, and she was happy to lend her support.

In October, Kevin Fitzpatrick, vice president of the New Beginnings board, said estimated cost of construction and a year of operation is about $900,000. Private fundraising at the time had about $300,000 to go, he said.

For more information, go to newbeginningsnwa.org.