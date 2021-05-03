Large hail, tornadoes possible in NWA tonight

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to rapidly develop in Northwest Arkansas this afternoon, bringing with them the potential for hail and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

A cold front will track south this afternoon, pushing unstable conditions into the area.

Hail up to the size of baseballs and tornadoes will be possible with the initial storms that develop. Heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding are also possible with this storm, the service said in a release.

The severe threat will begin to diminish after midnight, but lingering showers and thunderstorms will stay in the area until Tuesday morning, according to the service.

In Little Rock the storm is expected to dump up to an inch of rain, while parts of northeast Arkansas are forecast to receive as much as 1.5 inches, according to the weather service.

[ARKANSAS WEATHER: Hourly forecast + weather radar » arkansasonline.com/radar]

Courtesy National Weather Service