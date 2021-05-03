Must address climate

Another Earth Day has come and gone. I am particularly motivated to do what I can to preserve our grandchildren's natural legacy. But time is short. Scientific American magazine announced mid-April that it is changing its use of the term "climate change" to "climate emergency." The question is no longer if the climate is warming, but what we can do about it.

The answer is to drastically reduce global carbon emissions. On April 1, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR2307) was reintroduced in the U.S. House of Representatives. This bill puts a price on carbon to drive an economically sound clean-energy transition. Benefits include: 1. Propels our nation to net zero emissions by 2050, with 30 percent decrease in first five years. 2. Provides affordable clean energy through American innovation. 3. Saves 4.5 million American lives by reducing air pollution (1 in 10 American deaths is due to poor air quality). 4. Provides a carbon cashback to every American via a monthly dividend.

According to a 2019 survey, 80 percent of voters say they want Congress to work together for a bipartisan solution to climate change. HR2307 can be that bipartisan meeting place. The Business Roundtable, a consortium of over 200 U.S. businesses chaired by Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, supports market-based solutions such as a price on carbon. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce also favors market-based solutions.

If you're worried about the climate dangers we're encountering, I suggest using your power as a voter. Call the offices of our U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton and Representatives Crawford, Hill, Womack and Westerman. Express your desire for bipartisan action. Ask them to support carbon pricing legislation. You can also join Citizens' Climate Lobby. Your voice is powerful. Use it for your grandchildren.

ANN SEGURA

Norfork

Be founded in truth

This is in response to the letter from Nancy Baxter. First, Mother Earth did not endow us with anything. News flash, there is no Mother Nature. It was our father, the Lord God of creation who gave us our blessings and endowed us with abundant natural beauty.

Next, they aren't taking away citizens' rights when they follow the rules of common sense, science, nature and natural law. It is not obsessive or hyper-religious to state truth. Actually, it's pretty darn smart to speak truth. It is crucial that laws, rules and regulations be founded on truth and not error and feelings. Know the truth and it will set you free. You don't have to be confused all the time. When you believe and live by truth, you stand on solid ground and will not be moved by every whim that comes along.

Our sex has been determined at the time of conception. You have male or female chromosomes and that determines a person's sex, not feelings. Can we be confused, mad or unhappy with the results? Sure.

When I was a child, I didn't like having red hair and freckles. I got teased about it. I could dye my hair a different color, but I would still be a redhead. I just changed my appearance by changing my hair color, not my true nature. I will always be a redhead no matter what color I decide.

In case no one has told you, there is no separation of church and state in the Constitution. It's just not there. It does say "government shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof ..."

God loves each of us equally, male, female, blonds, bald, redheads, we all matter. So why it that bad? Someone once asked why a loving God would send anyone to hell. I ask: Why would anyone reject a loving God?

PHYLLIS FARISH

Bella Vista

From a forgotten war

In the spring of 1965, I was operations officer on the USS Vermilion. We had put our Marines and cargo ashore west of Santo Domingo and joined the blockading force to keep gunrunners from supplying the communists trying to take over the Dominican Republic. I had the deck on the Vermilion about 0100, when CIC reported a small radar contact 20 miles on our starboard bow making a high speed for the beach. I ordered a course for intercept and called the captain to tell him what we were doing. He told me to have the crew go to General Quarters, but don't sound the "gong."

The target gave every indication that he intended to run the blockade. The captain told the gunnery officer to stand by to put a round across his bow. At this point he was several hundred yards away--he suddenly slowed, we slowed, he crossed in front of us, and came up our port side. The captain ordered the signal bridge to illuminate the target. It was a small destroyer bristling with guns, most of them pointed at our bridge. All but the captain retreated into the pilothouse. Mount captains are trained to return ﬁre if the ship is ﬁred on. We would have to come right to unmask the battery on our fantail. We would win the battle, but everyone on our bridge would be dead or dying.

I say this to remind people that soldiers and sailors do not question why. They carry out orders. They do and sometimes die. In the Civil War, my ancestors in Georgia fought my ancestors from Indiana at the Battle of Atlanta. Mother's great-grandfather and his three oldest sons were killed in that battle. They were noble soldiers who did their jobs. Hate the legislators, if you will, but honor the soldiers and sailors who did their jobs, on both sides.

RUUD DuVALL

Fayetteville

Skunks and hypocrisy

Re Lise Frulio's letter: It is my understanding that skunks can't smell their spray. Maybe that explains why these folks can't smell the hypocrisy of their actions.

My apologies to skunks, who at least have other positive attributes that don't apply here.

BETTYE KERNS

Little Rock

Information needed

Re Robert Clark's letter about nuclear power: Just wondering ...

What do we know about strip-mining acres and mortality per kilowatt hour required to support coal and nuclear?

GORDON S. BYRD

El Dorado