Melissa Etheridge plans Walton Arts Center performance

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Walton Arts Center announced Monday rocker Melissa Etheridge joins the venue's Land O'Lakes Concert Series with a performance Oct. 10.

Etheridge was introduced to the American rock scene with her 1988 critically acclaimed self-titled debut album. She hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, "Yes I Am" (1993), which featured the massive hits, "I'm the Only One" and "Come to My Window" -- a searing song of longing that won Etheridge the Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Performance.

Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Etheridge has remained one of America's favorite female singer-songwriters now for more than two decades.

The show begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 10. Tickets range from $44 to $94 and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday.

More information is available at waltonartscenter.org or by calling the box office at 443-5600.