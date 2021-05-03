Source: Musselman hiring Gus Argenal as assistant coach

FAYETTEVILLE — Gus Argenal, who was on Eric Musselman’s staff at Nevada as an assistant coach for two seasons, is being reunited with him at the University of Arkansas.

Argenal is expected to join the staff as an assistant coach for the Razorbacks, according to a source with knowledge of the decision-making process.

When Musselman left Nevada to become Arkansas’ coach in April of 2019, Argenal went to Cal State Fullerton as an assistant coach for Dedrique Taylor and held the title of associate head coach.

Cal State Fullerton was 11-20 and 6-10 the past two seasons.

Argenal is replacing Corey Williams, an Arkansas assistant coach the past two seasons who resigned on April 14 to become an assistant coach at Texas Tech for new Red Raiders Coach Mark Adams.



As an assistant at Nevada, Argenal was with Musselman when the Wolf Pack advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in 2018 and made a third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance in 2019.

“To be a part of that run was a dream come true,” Argenal said in an interview with Nevada Sports Net in March of 2020 when asked his memories of the 2018 NCAA Tournament run in which the Wolf Pack beat Texas and Cincinnati before losing in the Sweet 16 to Loyola Chicago. “It was the funnest thing I’ve ever gone through in coaching, for sure.

“It was a phenomenal run. I’ll remember it for the rest of my life.”

Nevada was 29-8 and 29-5 in Argenal’s two seasons as an assistant coach.

Argenal had been the coach at Cal State East Bay — an NCAA Division II school in Hayward, Calif. — for four seasons when Musselman hired him at Nevada.

Before going to Cal State East Bay, Argenal was an assistant coach at Cal Davis (2005-06), the director of basketball operations at Texas-San Antonio (2006-08) and an assistant coach at Chico State (2008-11) in California, for a second stint at Cal Davis (2011-12) and Rice (2012-13).

Argenal began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Arizona State during the 2004-05 season.

A native of Concord, Calif., Argenal played point guard at Cal Davis. As a senior during the 2003-04 season he had 13 assists against Cal San Diego to match the school record. His 274 assists rank eighth on the Cal Davis career list.

Argenal earned a degree in history from Cal Davis in 2004 and a master’s degree in education from Arizona State in 2005.

Argenal and his wife, Hannah, have two sons, Bo and Ace.