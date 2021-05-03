Caitlyn Jenner, the former Olympic champion and reality TV personality now running for California governor, said she oppose transgender girls competing in girls’ sports at school. Jenner, a 1976 decathlon Olympic gold medalist who came out as a transgender woman in 2015, told a TMZ reporter Saturday that it’s “a question of fairness.” “That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school. It just isn’t fair. And we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools,” Jenner said in a brief interview in a Malibu parking lot. It was Jenner’s first comment on the issue since announcing her candidacy to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election. Five states — including Arkansas — have passed laws or implemented executive orders this year limiting the ability of transgender youths to play sports or receive certain medical treatment. There’s been a vehement outcry from supporters of transgender rights. Jenner, a Republican, supported Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election but later criticized his administration for some discriminatory actions against transgender people. Many transgender-rights advocates have criticized Jenner, saying she has failed to convince them that she is a major asset to their cause.

Police have arrested two people after receiving a report of trespassers near the home of Britain’s Prince Andrew, the second-oldest son of Queen Elizabeth II. Thames Valley Police said a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both from London, were arrested after a report of intruders on the grounds of the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park on April 25. Police said there was no risk to anyone at the lodge, Andrew’s official residence. Police were also called to the Royal Lodge on April 19. The Sun newspaper reported that during the earlier incident, a 43-year-old woman spent 20 minutes on the grounds after telling security guards she was having lunch with the monarch’s son. The woman managed to get into the home, but was detained after asking a staff member where Andrew was and saying that she was his fiancee, the newspaper said. Thames Valley police said the woman was detained under the Mental Health Act. Andrew shares the home with his former wife, Sarah, the Duchess of York. Andrew, 61, has largely kept out of the public eye since 2019 amid controversy over his friendship with the late American convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.