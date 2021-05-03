Kay Nissen, a U.S. Air Force spokeswoman, cited crew morale as the reason an Air Force KC-10A flying a mission over the Mideast used the call sign “PIKLRICK,” a reference to an episode of the cartoon “Rick and Morty” in which the title character turns himself into a pickle.

Terrence Murphy, 28, of Tampa, Fla., is facing multiple charges after he drove east down the westbound lanes of a highway, causing at least three other drivers to crash as they swerved to avoid him before he was stopped by deputies, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Mark Samsel, a state lawmaker and substitute teacher from Wellsville, Kan., was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery after a video shared on social media appeared to show Samsel grabbing a boy and pushing him against a wall in an incident that was also reported by a student.

Michelle Boone, 59, has been named president of the Poetry Foundation, the first woman and person of color to lead the Chicago-based institution that oversees the century-old Poetry magazine.

Harvey Hunter Jr., 48, of Stuart, Iowa, charged with first-degree harassment in connection with a threatening voicemail telling Gov. Kim Reynolds she should be “hung for treason,” defended his comments as free speech, saying in an interview that he was expressing opposition to covid-19 restrictions.

Victor Hill, the sheriff of Clayton County, Ga., said authorities are looking for Devonte Ross, an inmate who escaped =when the private transport company that was taking him to a state prison stopped at a convenience store near Atlanta to get him something to eat.

Calieb Craft, 24, a former nursing assistant in Springfield, Mo., faces multiple charges after a 75-year-old patient at the hospital where Craft had worked reported that he had been sexually assaulted in his room.

Christopher Bauer, 41, an Alabama state trooper, was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 and other sex-related offenses after an investigation by police in Montgomery.

Dylan Hudson, a former Shreveport police officer, was indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of injuring an arrested man by a number of means, including punching and pistol-whipping him and slamming his head to the ground, according to the indictment.

