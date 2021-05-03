100 years ago

May 3, 1921

JONESBORO -- What is believed to have been an attempt to burn the Craighead county courthouse last night was frustrated by the prompt work of the Jonesboro Fire Department. The alarm was turned in at 11 o'clock. The firemen made a prompt run and soon had the flames under control. The fire originated in the janitor's closet on the south side of the hall on the first floor, which is between the county clerk's office and county judge's office, and directly in front of the vault containing the records.

50 years ago

May 3, 1971

JONESBORO -- Bill Lewis, a plumber who was among a group of Arkansas State University employees fired a few months ago, charged Friday that ASU students sometimes had been served spoiled food and that ASU President Dr. Carl R. Reng had used food from the school's dining service. Mrs. Reng told the Associated Press Friday that the allegations were not true. Lewis said that last November students were served food "that at the same time was being thrown out the back door." He said cabbage has been served time after time until it turned black and was thrown away.

25 years ago

May 3, 1996

• Little Rock officials held an official groundbreaking Thursday for a neighborhood alert center in an area where two arrests sparked gang members into setting five fires and ignited a disturbance last month. The officials also took the opportunity to announce plans for construction of two new homes as part of a model block program in the east-central neighborhood. The programs mentioned at the news conference Thursday were already planned, announced and funded before two arrests angered gang members who later set five fires around 20th and Commerce streets April 13-14.

10 years ago

May 3, 2011

• Greenwood officials have extended a ban on unrestrained pets for another week after the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed the eighth case of a rabid skunk, interim Police Chief Will Dawson said Monday. Also, Fort Smith had its fifth and sixth rabid skunks confirmed by the Health Department last week, said Susan Weinstein, a state public health veterinarian. Sebastian County has had 20 confirmed cases of rabid skunks this year, the latest involving a skunk captured near Lavaca that was confirmed Monday, Weinstein said.