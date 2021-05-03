Pitch perfect

This season baseball will experiment with an idea that may cause purists to incur dental damage gnashing their teeth. The Atlantic League, an independent minor league affiliated with Major League Baseball, will move the pitcher’s mound back a foot—increasing the distance from the rubber to home plate to 61 feet and 6 inches.

This audacious step is a response to trends that some fans find regrettable. As pitchers have increased their average velocity, strikeouts have soared with twice as many in 2019 (the last full season) as in 1980. As analytic advances have spurred hitters to try to reach the fences rather than settle for singles, the number of home runs has also doubled in the past three decades.

All this means less action for fans to watch. It may not be a coincidence that total attendance at major league games fell every season from 2016 through 2019.

You can’t make pitchers throttle back. You can’t make hitters slap the ball the other way. You can’t force managers to order steals when they deem the risks excessive. But you can make changes that could elicit more action on the field.

The 60-feet, 6-inch distance from mound to plate, however, has always seemed sacrosanct, like the 90-feet span between bases.

Jed Hoyer, president of baseball operations for the Chicago Cubs, told The New York Times that “the rules aren’t written on stone tablets.” They’re not? If nothing else, the experiment will give fans something to argue about. Which is not a bad way to pass the time between home runs.