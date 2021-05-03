Razorbacks keep top spot in baseball poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas received all 32 first-place votes in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll on Monday.

The Razorbacks (34-8, 15-6 SEC) won their seventh consecutive SEC series by defeating LSU twice on the road. Arkansas has been ranked atop the poll for four consecutive weeks and for seven weeks this year.

Vanderbilt (32-9, 14-7) received four first-place votes last week, but none following a series loss at Florida over the weekend. The Commodores did not fall in the poll, however, and remained No. 2 behind the Razorbacks.

Other SEC teams ranked this week include Mississippi State (4), Tennessee (6), Florida (9), Ole Miss (11) and South Carolina (18). Arkansas has series wins over Mississippi State, Ole Miss and South Carolina, and is scheduled to play Tennessee and Florida later this month.

Georgia, which is scheduled to play three games at Arkansas this week, dropped out of the poll after losing two of three home games to Auburn. The Bulldogs (27-16, 10-11) were ranked No. 23 last week.

Four of the Razorbacks’ nonconference opponents continue to be ranked highly in the poll, led by No. 3 TCU. Texas fell to No. 5 following a series loss to Texas Tech, which is ranked No. 8. Louisiana Tech moved up four spots to No. 18 this week.

Arkansas was 5-1 this season against TCU, Texas, Texas Tech and Louisiana Tech.

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, May 3

1 Arkansas (34-8)

2 Vanderbilt (32-9)

3 TCU (33-10)

4 Mississippi State (32-10)

5 Texas (35-11)

6 Tennessee (34-11)

7 Notre Dame (24-8)

8 Texas Tech (30-11)

9 Florida (30-13)

10 Arizona (30-11)

11 Ole Miss (31-12)

12 East Carolina (30-9)

13 Oregon (27-11)

14 Louisiana Tech (32-11)

15 Louisville (23-14)

16 Stanford (24-9)

17 Pittsburgh (20-11)

18 South Carolina (26-15)

19 Southern Miss (29-14)

20 Old Dominion (31-11)

21 Florida State (23-16)

22 Charlotte (31-14)

23 Gonzaga (27-13)

24 Oklahoma State (25-14)

25 UCLA (25-14)