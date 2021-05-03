Schools, districts selected by agency for training cohort

Thirteen schools and two districts are the latest schools and districts to be selected for the Arkansas Professional Learning Communities@Work project that trains educators in collaboration as a way to improve teaching and student achievement.

The Arkansas Department of Education's Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, in partnership with Solution Tree, a national professional development provider, announced the schools and districts for the 2021-22 school year, which will make up the fifth cohort of schools and districts to receive the support.

The newly chosen districts and schools join 39 others previously chosen in the past four years. Because of additional funding allocated by legislators, the Elementary and Secondary Education Division was able to select additional schools and districts to participate in the upcoming school year.

Those selected by the state agency are:

• Arkansas High School, Texarkana School District

• Booker Arts Magnet Elementary School, Little Rock School District

• Camden Fairview Middle School, Camden Fairview School District

• Glenview Elementary School, North Little Rock School District

• Hellstern Middle School, Springdale School District

• Howard Elementary School, Fort Smith School District

• Lake Hamilton Middle School, Lake Hamilton School District

• Leverett Elementary School, Fayetteville School District

• Magazine School District

• Meekins Middle School, Stuttgart School District

• Oaklawn STEM Magnet School, Hot Springs School District

• Parson Hills Elementary School, Springdale School District

• Searcy County School District

• University Heights Elementary School, Nettleton School District

• Washington Elementary School, Little Rock School District

Members of the newly selected cohort will receive up to 50 days of training, coaching, and support to build and sustain a culture of collaboration to improve student learning.

To be selected, the schools and districts had to complete an application and evaluation process. A panel of education professionals reviewed all applications.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he was excited that additional schools will have access to what he said is a highly successful training program.

"Schools that have embraced the PLC partnership, teacher coordination, and student-focused learning have seen improved learning and a culture that breeds success," Hutchinson said in a prepared statement.

"Since the first cohort was announced four years ago, we have seen tremendous growth in teacher collaboration, school culture, and student learning," Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key said. "This new cohort has joined the others by making an important commitment to rebuilding internal systems, leveraging best practices, and creating a strong culture of learning."

The Arkansas agency has cited research by Education Northwest that indicates the educator collaboration project has had a positive effect on student achievement in math on the ACT Aspire tests that are taken annually. More information is available here: https://bit.ly/3sP2Jh4.