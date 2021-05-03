ATV crash kills girl, state police say

A child died Saturday in an all-terrain vehicle crash, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The girl, who was not identified in the report, was riding a 2016 Polaris on Allison Road in Biggers at approximately 5:40 p.m. when the ATV ran off the road, overcorrected and then overturned onto the driver's side, the report read.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

A 36-year-old Illinois woman died early Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 30 in Malvern, a state police report stated.

Santos Garcia Alvarez of Chicago Heights, Ill., was a passenger in a 2007 Ford Escape that was traveling westbound at approximately 4 a.m. when it swerved into the left lane and sideswiped a 2018 Ford Transit, the report read. The driver of the Escape then overcorrected and ran off the highway, striking a tree, according to the report.

According to the report, conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry.